Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats discuss key issues and show their differences





BEIJING (AP) Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats spoke on Saturday in the first major exchange between the countries since President Joe Biden took office and addressed several critical issues that have strained their ties.

Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed during a phone call points of tension in bilateral relations between the two, including the situation in Xinjiang, home to the Uyghur minority whose treatment is heavily criticized in the West, as well as Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The two statements reaffirmed the different positions of countries, which clashed on issues ranging from trade to repression from Beijing to Hong Kong to increased US support for democratic self-governing Taiwan. US-China relations have fallen to new levels in recent years, accelerated in part by former President Donald Trump who launched a trade war with Beijing and blamed it for the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 2 million people around the world.

Blinken said the United States will work with its allies to hold China accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific, including the Taiwan Strait.

He said the United States will continue to defend human rights and democratic values, including in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, according to the State Department statement.

Yang said that the China-US relationship is at a crucial time right now.

The Chinese government’s policy towards the United States has always maintained a high degree of stability and continuity, he said, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

He urged Washington to correct the mistakes made over time and to work with China to maintain the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation and focus on cooperation. , manage differences and promote the healthy and stable development of Sino-US relations.

The Chinese side maintained that Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet were strictly internal affairs and would not tolerate any foreign interference, Xinhua reported.

Yang called the Taiwan question the most sensitive, important and fundamental issue between the United States and China.

Under Trump, the United States has increased arms sales and official trade with the autonomous island, which China claims is part of its own territory to be reunified by force if necessary.

In 2020, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army sent fighter jets to the island almost daily, stepping up a targeted campaign of harassment.

Yang had taken on a positive tone when he addressed the influential U.S. National Committee on U.S.-China Relations earlier this week.

Recognizing the differences between the two, he said, it is essential to control them properly and not allow them to interfere with the overall development of bilateral relations.

Blinken specifically called on China to condemn the military coup in Myanmar. Yang, in response, stressed that the international community should create an external environment conducive to the proper settlement of the Myanmar issue.

China has invested billions of dollars in Myanmar’s mines, oil and gas pipelines and other infrastructure and is its main trading partner.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]mpany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos