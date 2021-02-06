UK targets 50+ vaccinations against Covid-19 in early May





The British government has set immunization targets for everyone over 50 by early May, when local government elections go as planned, the ministers confirmed.

According to several indicators released on Friday, Covid-19 infection continues to decline across the UK. The official estimate of the R level (the number of people infected by the person reinfected) is 0.7 to 1.0 in the UK, with new infections decreasing by 2 to 5% per day.

The government also reported that 480,560 of the first vaccines were delivered, totaling 11 million.

The process is underway to meet the vaccination target for 15 million people, considered the most vulnerable by mid-February. After this has been achieved, the Prime Minister is expected to set a full timeline for vaccinating 17 million people in the 50-70 year old group, the next most vulnerable category.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday: “My plan is to be able to provide vaccines to everyone in categories 1-9 (50s and older) by May. A lot of things must go right in order to achieve that goal. Especially the speed limiting factor, supply.”

In a press announcement confirming that UK local elections would go as planned on May 6, the Cabinet Office omitted the announcement that the most vulnerable groups would receive a jab by voting day.

“The UK’s immunization program plans to reach all nine priority cohorts by May. This means that governments can confidently conduct these polls and maintain voters’ choices when voting in person or voting remotely. ”

Constitutional Minister Chloe Smith said “democracy should not be canceled because of Covid,” and the government was convinced that elections could be conducted “in a safe and secure way.”

The decision to announce the May 6 deadline triggered a row of Whitehall. According to government officials, the deadline was set to be the “internal target” set by the minister and health advisor at the recent Covid-19 operating plan meeting.

According to government officials, Downing Street was surprised when a Cabinet Office press release was released to keep certain dates private. The health department also did not expect an announcement. “I don’t want to set a date that I can miss 10 times. It’s all about lowering expectations,” an insider said.

Meanwhile, the government has confirmed that the spread of the coronavirus is declining. In the UK, the R ratio is between 0.7 and 0.9.

“We are now convinced that the epidemic is falling across the UK, but it is important that everyone stays home to keep the R value down,” said the government’s scientific advisory group on emergency situations.

According to the National Statistical Office Infection Survey, it was estimated that 846,900 people were infected with the virus in a week through January 30 in the UK.

But statisticians have warned that the infection rate was still high, with positive cases confirmed this week equaling 1 in 65 people in the UK infected with the virus.

“In the UK, infections have declined to less than a million, but are still high,” said Sarah Crofts, survey’s chief statistician. “In Northern Ireland and Scotland, infection rates have also declined, while in Wales it has remained at levels.”

“The release of the vaccine is not going to affect this number yet,” said James Naismith, professor of biology at Oxford University. The decline is due to closure.”

According to a Zoe Covid study, the UK has an average of 20,360 new symptom cases per day based on swab tests from people who use symptom tracking apps. This is a 29% decrease from a week ago.

Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London, lead scientist for the study, said: “We are making good progress against this virus, 10 million vaccinations have been made and 70% since the peak of the year. Has decreased. In addition, Covid’s hospital stays are declining.”

“But now is not the time to hesitate,” Spector added. “Now we have reached the same level of new cases as when we were out of blockade at the end of November.”

