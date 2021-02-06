Alexey Navalni: Britain accuses Russia of deportation of European diplomats attending’illegal’ protests | World news





Foreign Minister Dominic Rab criticized the Russian government after diplomats from several European countries were deported from Russia for taking part in protests in support of the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexey Navalni.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Polish, German and Swedish officials participated in the’illegal protests’ held on January 23 in St. Petersburg and Moscow.

Raab followed German Prime Minister Angela Merkel and the Swedish government to accuse the deportation, saying the British “were in solidarity with our European friends against this unjust act.”

Image: Alexei Navalny was imprisoned for three and a half years.

“The expulsion of German, Polish and Swedish diplomats from Russia simply because they did their job,” Rav tweeted, “a crude attempt to prevent Russia from targeting opposition leaders, protesters and journalists.”

“We are in solidarity with our European friends in the face of this unfair behavior.

“This is the latest in a series of actions since @Navalny’s addiction that shows the Russian government has turned its back on international law.”

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calling for a meeting with the Russian ambassador, said it expects Moscow to reverse “this wrong decision.”

Warsaw officials said that “Poland has the option to take appropriate action.” This means the possibility of deportation of Russians.

Prime Minister Merkel learned of the deportation during a meeting with French President Emanuel Mark Long, who told reporters that “we are in solidarity with the three countries that deported diplomats.”

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Navalny said to the court,’You will burn in hell.

The German leader said Berlin could impose additional sanctions on Russia “especially against the people”, adding that “we believe this is a step further away from the rule of law that currently stands out in Russia.”

“We are his [Navalny’s] He was imprisoned and now deported diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden.

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Alexei Navalny draws a heart after being imprisoned.

Moscow announced the move on Friday shortly after EU Foreign Minister Joseph Borel met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Borel said he had conveyed the EU’s “deep concerns” about Navalni’s imprisonment to his opponents, urged his release, and called for an impartial investigation of his addiction.

Image: Navalny was sentenced to Simonovsky District Court in Moscow.

Britain, the United States, the EU, and the United Nations have all called for immediate release of fierce criticism of President Vladimir Putin and thousands of imprisoned peaceful protesters.

Navalny, 44, was imprisoned on Wednesday. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court for violating the conditions of probation he received for money laundering in 2014.

The opposition leader had just returned from Berlin and was recovering in August from an almost lethal exposure to Soviet-era Novichoke nerve agents.

Navalny’s team claims that the Kremlin ordered his murder, but denies it. Putin in turn claimed that Navalny was working for the CIA, but he refused.

Image: Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses Navalni of cooperating with CIA

The West hopes that Russia’s change of course is only a hopeful idea.

Analysis of Moscow correspondent Diana Magnay

Josep Borrell’s visit to Moscow was controversial from the outset. The EU has not sent his class delegation to Russia since 2017. Several EU member states opposed the oncoming journey, as they did amid massive political unrest, the detention of more than 11,000 peaceful protesters and the imprisonment of Alexey Navalni’s case. The European Court of Human Rights declared it “arbitrary and clearly irrational” in 2017.

“The point of diplomacy is to get involved, communicate the message and find common ground, especially when things aren’t right,” Borrell told Interfax before arriving.

Upon leaving, he must have questioned the rationale. He praised the Russian COVID vaccine at a press conference, where talks are still ongoing, on Friday morning, hoping that the Russian COVID vaccine will soon be certified by European medical institutions.

It is a big win for the Russian state, which always has a political calculus when it comes to vaccines. His reward? The expulsion of three European diplomats who participated in unauthorized rallies. This is a beating in the face of adding strength to the fact that the Western accusations that the Kremlin and the Foreign Ministry have been repeating over and over in the past two weeks are unacceptable and unacceptable.

New geopolitical boundaries were drawn this Friday. President Biden has set a new mood for US-Russian relations, saying that the United States will no longer overthrow in the face of Russian aggression. Moscow has created a new atmosphere with the EU through diplomatic deportation. Mr. Borrell said the decision should be reconsidered. That’s probably a hopeful idea.

