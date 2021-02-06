‘The Good She’: How Jackie Weaver Becomes an Internet Star | UK news





It was a distraction of not knowing what the state needed: it was a poor quality recording of the Cheshire parish parliament’s online meeting requested by two legislators after the convening of such a meeting was refused by the parliamentary chairman.

In general, such meetings will have a hard time raising the quorum, not to mention an audience of millions. But, contrary to all possibilities, the December Handforth parish council plan and a special meeting of the Environment Committee made word of mouth on Thursday night.

It made the star of Jackie Weaver, a firm point cause. He kicks controversial male lawmakers off the Zoom call and barely blinks when they yell to read the permanent orders! Read and understand!

She kept her cool when one man fired her by saying that he didn’t know what you were talking about, and ignored the gale of laughter from the rest of the men when a female lawmaker asked Weaver to show respect. (She soon took revenge with another merciless click on her evict button).

By Friday morning, Vice produced a 3,300-word analysis of the fateful meeting, Jackie Weaver spoke the words of Parliament Chair Barry Tolver, and Weaver held court. From the BBC’s Womans Hour.

Employed by the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, not the Handforth parish council, Weaver went parachute to run the meeting in accusations of bad behavior by councilors and calmed down about what he described to the BBC as harassment. He said he was proud to have kept it.

It’s harsh to get some pleasure from it, but it’s scary when you get bullied. If you can see someone else lost it, you have the following sensations. It was okay there because I was able to hold it together. said.

There is an element of harassment and bad behavior in the local council, and many of us are working very hard to try and do something about it, including the central government. She said more than 99.99% of parish meetings were not very dramatic. They are often less interesting than we hoped, she said.

But Tol Burr did not repent, saying he had reason to be angry. He added that the PA news agency had no position to speak except when Weaver was invited. Other council meetings that were taken over by an unqualified public like this are nowhere to be considered. It was a terrible attack on their democratic rights that half of the lawmakers were removed from the meeting and that half of the town’s voters did not receive representation.

The way this niche meeting is dissected across all mainstream TV channels and radio stations depends on the decision of a few Handforth residents amazed by the show’s conduct.

Over the past two weeks, Anika York has tried to get the media attention on the case, but it has failed. We wanted a larger audience for what we call a disruption in communication between parish Handforth members. community.

If personality conflicts and belligerence hinder the committee from doing positive things for the community, then their approach should be questioned, she said.

Perhaps the original recording was an hour and 20 minutes long, so the virus only started to spread when comedian Steven Morgan edited it to 18 minutes and put the terrible clip art to the fore.

The Morgans montage caught the attention of Shaan Ali, a young Labor Party member who says he loves to find video of Congress meetings during his idle time, all of which are generally absolutely delightful senior congressmen struggling to use Zoom and amazing debates.

He shared it with group chats of other political activists, and Janine Mason cut it down to 30 seconds. There was a viral flair on a boring Thursday night when all the bars were closed.

TV presenter and novelist Richard Osman writes Jackie Weaver in the Murder Club novel next Thursday in the following tweet, and Radio 1 Breakfast presenter Greg James described it as the best British comedy for decades.

In addition to humor, Labor Congressman Rosena Allin-Khan left it to women in public life that it was obvious that the actions Jackie Weaver experienced were in a common place in politics at all levels. It’s good to stick to her, but those who do their best in local politics, especially women, don’t have to put up with it.

