US Drops Houthi Terrorist Designation Due to Yemen Crisis





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States intends to revoke the terrorist designation of the Houthi movements in response to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, overturning one of the last-minute decisions most criticized by the Trump administrations.

The move, confirmed by a State Department official on Friday, came a day after President Joe Biden declared a halt to US support for Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen, which is widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Our action is entirely due to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute appointment by the previous administration, which the United Nations and humanitarian organizations have since made clear would accelerate the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, the official said.

Houthi official Mohammed Ali al-Houthi told Al Mayadeen TV on Saturday that the group had heard recent statements from US administrations on Yemen, but had yet to see anything happening.

The UN describes Yemen as the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world, with 80% of its population in need.

Last month, the UN aid chief warned that the new sanctions would drag Yemen into a famine on a scale not seen in nearly 40 years. Famine was never officially declared but indicators deteriorated across the country.

We welcome the declared intention of the US administration to revoke the designation, as it will bring deep relief to millions of Yemenis who depend on humanitarian aid and commercial imports to meet their basic survival needs, a said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blacklisted the Houthis on January 19, a day before Biden took office.

The Trump administration has exempted aid groups, the United Nations, the Red Cross, and the export of agricultural products, drugs and medical devices from his designation. But UN officials and relief groups have called for the designation to be revoked.

Aid groups working in Yemen have welcomed the move.

It is a sigh of relief and a victory for the Yemeni people, and a strong message from the United States that it puts the interests of Yemenis first, said Mohamed Abdi, national director of the Norwegian Refugee Council, and said urged the Biden administration to push for an immediate nationwide ceasefire.

The State Department official stressed that the action did not reflect the United States’ perspective on the Houthis and their reprehensible conduct.

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, supporting government forces fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis. UN officials are trying to revive peace talks as the country also faces an economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, additional reporting by Michelle Nichols, Lisa Barrington; edited by Cynthia Osterman, Kim Coghill and Jason Neely

