ONS: UK Covid infection rate is still high, but signs of decline | UK news





Coronavirus infection rates are still high, but they are declining in most parts of the UK, new data suggest.

Up-to-date data from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) estimates that 1 in 65 people in the UK contracted the disease in the state ending January 30, 1 in 70 in Wales, 1 in 65 in Northern Ireland, and 115 in Scotland. 1 out of people. The week before that, it was 1 in 55, 1 in 70, 1 in 50, and 1 in 110.

Our modeling showed that the proportion of people who test positive in the UK declined in the week ending January 30, 2021, but still high. The team report showed a decrease in all of the percentage of cases considered to be the following new variants: Coronavirus, B117 and not.

Once again, the situation is not uniform across the UK. Overall, according to the latest data, the percentage of people who test positive for Covid fell in London, the southeast, the northwest, the northeast and the southwest. It soared in the east of England and flattened elsewhere.

However, the team warns that there is higher uncertainty for regional data than for national data.

The data found that the latest R figures in the UK, reflecting the average number of people infected with the virus, range from 0.7 to 1 in the UK and from 0.7 to 0.9 in the UK. If R is 1 or higher, the epidemic is on the rise. It is reduced to less than 1.

ONS data suggests that the obstruction works, and the proportion of people who test positive for Covid dropped in three out of four countries.

However, the decline is not as dramatic as expected in the fall of cases reported in the Pillar I and II testing programs, and is the positive rate calculated by Public Health England on Pillar II (Community) testing.

One of the factors that can contribute to the imbalance is that the data set references different metrics. Daily case data is primarily based on positive tests from people with symptoms that have recently come out for testing, and the ONS survey is based on tests from randomly selected households. The latter selects both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections, but it may have started several weeks before the test was performed.

Experts have previously suggested other factors that may include changes in test behavior or increased use of less accurate lateral flow tests in Pillar II tests.

Steven Riley, professor of epidemiology at Imperial College London and a member of the government’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling (SPI-M), said the new ONS data reflecting the latest React-1 resulted in another population surveillance study in the UK.

He added that there is good news that the overall trend has declined, but has not clearly declined in some regions, and that important differences remain between cases and infections. We believe that infection is the most reliable indicator of future hospitalization and death.

