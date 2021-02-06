Biden sets a new tone for US-African relations | Voice of America





President Joe Biden delivered a message to African leaders gathered virtually this weekend at the 2021 African Union summit, held from Addis Ababa.

The United States is now ready to be your partner in solidarity, support and mutual respect, Biden said in a video speech, his first address to an international forum as U.S. president.

The Biden-Harris administration is committed to working with the African Union to advance our shared vision for a better future.

Watch President Bidens’ message to African Union summit participants: pic.twitter.com/tXFX4Tp9PD

The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2021

In his remarks, Biden described what he called a shared vision of a better future with growing trade and investment that advance peace and security.

A future determined to invest in our democratic institutions and promote the human rights of all people, women and girls, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities, and people of all ethnicities, religions and heritages, Biden said.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomed the message and said that the African Union looked forward to the reset of the AU-US strategic partnership.

Thanks for your good wishes, @Potus. @_AfricanUnion looks forward to re-establishing the AU-US strategic partnership on the basis of mutual respect and our common values ​​of international cooperation for a safer, healthier and more just world. https://t.co/hxYBeMwRyD

Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) February 5, 2021

A new tone

President Biden wanted to signal the United States’ desire to rebuild a strong partnership with the continent, its people, the Diaspora, as well as other AU stakeholders, a senior administration official told VOA in the background, adding that the administration is committed to reinvigorating. relations across Africa in a position of mutual respect and partnership.

On the first day of his tenure, Biden repealed the Trump administrations’ ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim and African countries, including Libya, Somalia, Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

Bidens’ moves represent a significant change from the previous administration, which largely framed its African policy in the context of American competition with China or as a theater for combating violent extremism.

In January 2018, President Donald Trump was criticized for allegedly using a pejorative term to describe African nations.

Just the very fact that Biden did it [addressed the African Union] changes the tone immeasurably from the previous administration, said Michael Shurkin, a senior political scientist specializing in Africa at the RAND Corporation.

Shurkin said Biden, in his speech, did not mention China or violent extremism.

By focusing on Africa for the sake of Africa, on Africans for the sake of Africans, it is actually a much more effective way to compete with the Chinese, he added.

China is the continent’s largest trading partner, and Beijing has massive influence through its funding of infrastructure projects and coronavirus vaccine diplomacy.

As Biden deals with the pandemic and domestic economic recovery, few details have emerged about his African policy. However, three weeks after the start of the new administration, the focus is renewed on humanitarian issues.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and expressed concern about the ongoing armed conflict between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and forces supporting the government. The State Department is also considering action against Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, a steadfast military ally of the United States who recently won his sixth term through bloody elections.

We will see a revival of the emphasis on democracy and governance, which was sorely lacking under the Trump administration, said Judd Devermont, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Some African governments will not be happy about this.

A return to multilateralism

Bidens’ remarks to the African Union also marked a return to multilateral engagement, a message he underscored in his State Department address on Thursday, his first foreign policy speech since taking office.

America is back, diplomacy is back, Biden said. He has pledged to reinvest in alliances, presenting his approach as a reset after four years of Trump’s mostly bilateral strategy and the America First agenda.

While former Secretary of State (Rex) Tillerson snubbed AU President Moussa Faki in 2017, Biden’s video and a previous call from Secretary Blinken indicate that the new US administration intends to take this important regional body seriously, ”Devermont said.

In his summit speech, Biden said he wanted to work with regional institutions to defeat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, fight climate change, and engage in diplomacy with the African Union to resolve conflicts across the continent.

The administration joined COVAX, the global mechanism to ensure low-income countries have access to the coronavirus vaccine on January 21, the same day it returned to the World Health Organization. In December, the US Congress approved $ 4 billion in funding for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, one of COVAX’s co-leaders.

Beyond regional engagement, Devermont said Bidens’ decisions to join the Paris climate agreement and support COVAX will also have a positive impact on African countries.

However, with the return to multilateralism, the future of potential bilateral deals, such as the Trump administration brokered free trade agreement between the United States and Kenya, is now uncertain, particularly whether the Biden administration decides to focus instead on cooperation with the African continent. Free trade Area.

Another uncertainty is the role of the United States in mediating disagreements between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Despite Trump’s personal interest in promoting a deal brokered by the United States on the basis of Cairos’ request, months of negotiations have failed. In October, Addis Ababa issued a blunt statement denouncing “belligerent threats” over its massive hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile, following Trumps’ statement that Egypt would eventually blow up the dam.







