Britain is aggressively attacking to close a free trade deal.





With little international business due to the epidemic, Britain is sending ministers to India to lay the groundwork for free trade negotiations.

In a sign that makes it important for the UK to reach what is being described as an enhanced trade partnership with India behind Brexit, International Trade Minister Liz Truss is meeting India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

This is part of Britain’s widespread attraction offensive to the subcontinent, which has already seen Foreign Minister Dominic Rab visited in December. So, what is at stake and what is the probability of success?

India is already the sixth largest non-EU trading partner in the UK after the US, China, Japan, Switzerland and Norway, and its current relationship with the UK supports more than 500,000 jobs.

Liz Truss, British Minister of International Trade, is visiting India. Leon Neal / PA

Trade in goods and services between the two countries in 2019 is valued at $15.7 billion and $187 billion (11.5 billion and 13.8 billion) respectively, and is becoming more and more important. The UK’s exports of services to India grew 7% per year between 2013 and 2018, but India continues to enjoy a trade surplus with the UK. The UK is also the second largest investor in India.

Meanwhile, India is the UK’s second largest investor after the US. India has invested in 120 projects and created 5,429 new jobs in the UK in 2018-19. There are more than 40 billion Indian companies in the UK. Tata, a steel-to-automaker, is easily the largest, but has many other major Indian employers such as Firstsource (contact center), Tenon (facility management), HCL (IT services) and TVS (logistics).

UK needs a deal

When Dominic Raab visited India before the start of the year, in 2004 he declared a 10-year roadmap to upgrade the country’s strategic partnership to a new comprehensive strategic partnership that includes closer military relations, cooperation and action in the Indo-Pacific region. . To combat terrorism and fight climate change

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to visit the subcontinent in January, but delayed until spring to cope with the latest corona crisis. His opponent, Narendra Modi, was also invited to the G7 summit in Cornwall in southwest England in June, and there is no doubt that the economic realities of the pandemic and the changed geopolitical priorities since Brexit motivate both sides to negotiate fasting. there is none. -Track trade transactions.

In the case of the UK, this repeats the government’s Global Britain strategy to build strong ties in the Asia-Pacific region upon application of countries to join the CPTPP free trade block. The trade agreement with India is an opportunity to promote post-Brexit and post-COVID recovery by giving UK companies more access to 1.3 billion markets, with prospects for global growth still uncertain after the pandemic.

British companies are already gaining market share in India in several sectors, including food and beverage, despite high tariffs and other trade restrictions. India in particular is the third largest market for Scotch Whiskey.

On February 1, India’s state budget has strengthened its business potential as the maximum stake for foreign investors to invest in insurance companies increased from 49% to 74% and new opportunities in healthcare and agriculture were provided.

India and Free Trade

From India’s point of view, the deal will help maintain a global geopolitical weight while lowering our reliance on trade with China in a very chilly relationship between the two countries. In particular, we will repeat India’s commitment to free trade in 2019 after deciding to opt out of trading that joins another major trading block in Asia, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). India decided that it had more to lose than gain by joining the Chinese-led block, which also includes Japan and South Korea.

Of course, the deal will ease the pain of economic contraction caused by the epidemic.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. amit.pansuriya

Meanwhile, the fact that the UK and India are both primarily service exporters, not to mention their common language, potentially fits them well.

While India is likely to require free access from skilled professionals and students as part of its negotiations, the UK will want to increase access to India’s financial and professional business services markets, including insurance and technology. Other areas that may be negotiated include renewable energy, IT, life sciences, and healthcare.

Given India’s recent skepticism about free trade, a decision may ultimately be made as to whether the economic realities after COVID are convinced that the Modi government needs a deal. The UK is more likely to succeed if it pursues negotiations that focus on individual sectors rather than full bilateral negotiations. This could provide a bit of a lower fruitage, allowing the two sides to achieve tighter integration for a strengthened trade partnership amid time tight.

