Americans to open Olympic football qualifiers against Costa Rica





Kolten Wong and Milwaukee reach agreement

Golden Glove-winning second baseman Kolten Wong has finalized a two-year, $ 18 million pact with the Brewers, who will have a 2022 club option. St. Louis declined a 12.5 option $ 2021 million for Wong in December outfielder Joc Pederson finalized his one-year contract with the Cubs, which also announced one-year contracts for pitchers Trevor Williams and Andrew Chafin, which include a mutual option for 2022 The Mets beat third baseman / outfielder JD Davis (an increase of $ 592,463 to $ 2.1 million rather than his claim of $ 2,475,000), the Orioles beat outfielder Anthony Santander (an increase of $ 572,500 to 2 , $ 1 million rather than his claim of $ 2,475,000), and first baseman Ji-Man Choi beat Tampa Bay (an increase to $ 2.45 million instead of Rays’ supply of 1.85 million of dollars) in wage arbitration.

COLLEGES

San Antonio to host NCAA Women’s Tournament

The NCAA has announced that the San Antonio area will host the entire NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in an effort to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19. The NCAA said last month that the men’s tournament will be played in the Indianapolis area. The tournament will still feature 64 teams and run from March 21 to April 4. The Alamodome will host matches every round, including the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and the National Championship. Five venues will be used for the first round, including the University of Texas, 130 km from San Antonio. The NCAA said it is still figuring out how to seed the tournament in terms of who goes to what location, as well as what would happen in the worst case scenario where a team could not compete due to issues. of COVID-19 Paige Bueckers scored 30 points and Christyn Williams added 18 to lead No.3 UConn (13-1, 11-0 Big East) to an 87-58 victory at Marquette (13-2, 9 -2) in a battle for first place. Lauren Van Kleunen had 18 points for the Golden Eagles Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a 3-point green light with 42 seconds left and finished with 28 points, leading Washington State (9-6, 7-5, Pac -12) to an upset 67-63 from No.5 UCLA (10-3, 8-3) In men’s hockey, Drew Helleson scored in the last second of overtime and Spencer Knight made 21 saves to give Columbia Briton in first place (11-2-1 Hockey East) a 4-3 win over BU # 15 (5-2-0) at the Conte Forum Artem Shlaine tied the game in the second period while UConn (8-6 -2 Hockey East) scored four straight in a 4-1 win over Northeastern (6-5-2) at Matthews Arena In women’s hockey, Chlo Aurard notched a hat trick and Aerin Frankel made 17 saves as Northeastern (12-1-1 Hockey East), ranked third, carried an 8-0 victory at Holy Cross (3-11-0) Boston University (3-3-0 Hockey East) had two goals and courtney help Correia en route to a 6-0 win over visiting Merrimack (1-12-0).

TENNIS

Serena Williams withdraws from Australian tuneup

Serena Williams beat compatriot Danielle Collins, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6, but withdrew from the Yarra Valley Classic ahead of a semi-final against top-ranked Ash Barty in Melbourne due to a right shoulder injury shortly after the draw. for the Australian Open was done. Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka also pulled out of their tune-up tournaments two days before the start of the first tennis major of the year. Osaka, ranked No.3, withdrew from their Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens, citing an insignificant injury. Azarenka withdrew from the Grampians Trophy quarter-final match against Anett Kontaveit due to a lower back problem. In her latest attempt to match Margaret Courts’ all-time record with 24 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is in the same quarter as second-ranked Simona Halep and the same half as champion Osaka. ‘US Open. Osaka has major champions Angelique Kerber, Garbine Muguruza, Venus Williams and Bianca Andreescu in its neighborhood. Defending champion Sofia Kenin is in the top half of the women’s draw with Barty. Azarenka, Johanna Konta and Elina Svitolina are also in the Kenins district. Rafael Nadal, second, who aims to win a 21st major title in men’s singles, will open against Laslo Djere and could face fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals. Top-ranked Novak Djokovics’ bid for a third straight Australian title and ninth overall could become difficult. He opens against Jerome Chardy, and three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic and Alexander Zverev are in his quarterback. Then there’s a potential semi-final against US Open champion Dominic Thiem, whom Djokovic beat in last year’s Australian final.

COLLECTION

Humphries-Jones takes the lead in the bobsleigh worlds

Kaillie Humphries and Lolo Jones of the United States lead halfway through the women’s bobsleigh world championship in Altenberg, Germany. The duo finished with a combined time of 1 minute, 52.94 seconds, 0.34 seconds ahead of Germanys Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack. Another German pair, Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi, are 0.43 seconds off the lead. Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman are fourth, 0.83 seconds behind Italian skier Dominik Paris won his first race since he blew his knee a year ago, triumphing on the last descent of the Men’s World Cup ahead of the World Championships, beating Switzerland’s Beat Feuz by 0.37 seconds in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Austrian Matthias Mayer was 0.40 behind in third place. The Washington Mystics have said 2012 WNBA MVP Tina Charles will remain on the team. The Mystics traded with New York City for Charles last April, but she missed the season due to coronavirus concerns.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos