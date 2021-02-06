COVID-19: More than 11.4 million people got their first vaccinations, with reports of 828 additional deaths in the UK. UK news





A total of 11,465,210 people got the first vaccine, as the UK reported another 828 deaths related to the virus.

The number of deaths declined from 1,014 reported on Friday, after another 18,262 reported on Saturday.

The number of infections per day is less than 19,114 confirmed yesterday and 20,634 reported on Thursday.

This means that in the UK, 112,092 people died after testing positive for the virus, and there were 3,929,835 confirmed cases.

The latest number of vaccinations is correct until February 5.

It shows that 11,465,210 people got their first shot, and 510,057 people got both the first and second jabs.

This figure was higher than the 10,971,047 people who received the first vaccination as of Friday and the 505,993 who received both jabs.

Boris Johnson said it’s still too early to talk about ending the coronavirus restrictions since it was reported that the pub could be reopened until May.

With the Prime Minister set to come up with a roadmap for social resumption later this month, Sun reported that the ministers are preparing the bar to offer a take-out pint in April before it fully reopens in May.

Meanwhile, Telegraph said the prospect of dry pubs is being discussed as an option to allow the pub to open in April. But government sources ignored the idea of ​​asking what the “point” of a bar without alcohol would be.

Downing Street has confirmed that by the end of April, it aims to immunize seniors aged 50 and older and 16 to 65 years old with certain medical conditions.

One senior medical staff warned not to ease the lockdown action too soon, as the intensive care unit is still “filled with rafters” from coronavirus infection.

Anthony Gordon, professor of intensive care medicine at Imperial College London, says the public will have to wait longer for “salvation.”

On BBC Radio 4, Professor Gordon said: “I’m hoping we all have a solution to all of this, blockades, etc, but now we’re still a little bit more.

“What I’m seeing is that we’re still very busy. We’ve expanded to these surge ICUs and they’re still fully open and full of patients.”

