Calls are on the rise in the United States to rely on rapid tests to fight the viral pandemic





The case for large-scale rapid testing is being driven by universities and school systems that have used the approach to stay open in the face of the latest waves.

When a Halloween party sparked an outbreak of COVID-19 at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, school officials quickly screened more than 1,000 students in a week, many of whom did not present no symptoms.

While such asymptomatic screening is not approved by regulators and the 15-minute tests are not as sensitive as genetic tests which can take days to show results, the historically black university’s test director attributes the approach to quickly containing infections and allowing the campus to remain open.

“Within a week, we had crushed the spread. If we had had to stick to the PCR test, we would have died in the water,” said Dr Robert Doolittle, referring to the reaction test in polymerase chain which is considered the gold standard by many physicians and Food and Drug Administration regulators.

With President Joe Biden vowing to bring elementary and high school students back to class in the spring and the country’s testing system still unable to keep pace with the spread of COVID-19, some experts see an opportunity to refocus US testing less on medical precision than on mass screening which they believe could save hundreds of thousands of lives. As vaccines roll out slowly, they say the country could end the epidemic and reopen much of the economy by easing regulatory hurdles to allow millions of faster tests which, while technically less accurate, could in makes it more effective at identifying sick people when they are most contagious. .

“Our entire testing approach, which failed, attempted to tackle this pandemic as if it were a bunch of little medical issues,” said Dr Michael Mina, a specialist in Harvard University tests. “Instead, we have to take a big step back and say, ‘Wait, this isn’t a lot of medical problem, this is an epidemic. And if we solve the epidemic, we solve the medical problems. ‘ ‘

The United States reports around 2 million tests per day, the vast majority of which are the slowest PCR variety. The initial tests developed to detect COVID-19 all used the advanced technique, which quickly became the norm in US hospitals and laboratories. It has also become the benchmark for precision at the FDA, which has given the green light to more than 230 PCR tests but only a dozen rapid tests. Priced as low as $ 5, rapid tests look for viral proteins, which are generally considered a less stringent measure of infection.

The FDA said in a statement it supported “innovation in testing” and “had no hesitation” in making rapid tests available.

But most experts agree that the current U.S. system, which relies heavily on lab tests, is still unable to contain the virus that kills more than 3,000 Americans a day and has taken the nation’s death toll to nearly 460,000. .

The problem is compounded by the fact that around 40% of those infected do not develop symptoms. It is among these silent spreaders that Mina says rapid testing has a clear advantage over lab testing. With its medical precision, it argues that the PCR test continues to detect COVID-19 in many people who have already fought the virus and are no longer contagious. The rapid test, although less sensitive, is more effective at catching the virus quickly during the critical first days of infection when it can spread explosively in communities.

“It’s not a clinical test, it’s a public health screening test,” Mina said.

The case for large-scale rapid testing is being driven by universities and school systems that have used the approach to stay open in the face of the latest waves of the pandemic. And supporters point to apparent success stories like the small European nation of Slovakia, which has seen infections plummet after screening two-thirds of its roughly 5 million people with the tests.

But many lab specialists are concerned about dramatically expanding the use of rapid tests, which are more prone to false results and have never been used on the massive scale proposed.

“There are a lot of people trying to portray things in black and white, and there’s a lot of gray here, unfortunately,” says Susan Butler-Wu, of the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. .

She points out that testing campaigns in Slovakia, the UK and elsewhere have been associated with strict lockdown orders. Without such measures in the United States, critics say there is no way to predict whether people who test positive will self-isolate.

That’s a particular problem with Mina and others’ proposals to cover the United States with millions of rapid home tests that would allow people to get tested regularly without medical supervision.

“I want to believe that people make good decisions when they are on their own,” Butler-Wu said. “But the fact that we’re where we are right now really shows that people don’t make good decisions when they’re on their own.”

One area where a consensus can emerge is in public schools, where many parents and districts are eager to return to teaching in person. Biden has offered to spend $ 50 billion to dramatically expand rapid testing as part of his efforts to bring most Kindergarten to Grade 8 students back to class in its first 100 days.

One of his first executive orders called for the use of the Defense Production Act to increase the supplies needed for rapid testing. And key members of his administration, including the new surgeon general and head of the Centers for Diseases and Control and Prevention, are strongly supporting a revamped screening strategy focused on this screening. This week, the White House said it has enlisted six manufacturers to mass-produce the tests, with the goal of delivering 60 million by the end of the summer.

Biden’s team has had discussions with the nonprofit Rockefeller Foundation, which presented a plan to use 300 million tests per month to get most American students back to class starting in March.

The first results of a new pilot study in six school systems in the city provide a first glimpse of the potential opportunity and the pitfalls.

Weekly screening of teachers, students and staff appears to reduce infections by 50%, according to the study commissioned by the foundation, which coordinates the effort. That’s a bigger impact than requiring students and teachers to wear masks when they’re not eating, but less effective than boosting social distancing, according to the study.

He also reported major logistical challenges, including schools that have struggled to provide the staff, technical expertise, and community outreach to roll out their testing programs.

“People do it and it’s possible, but it’s not easy,” said Andrew Sweet, CEO of the foundation.

Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter: @AP_FDAwriter

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

RELATED: NHL Reviews Viral Protocols With 40 Players On COVID-19 List

RELATED: New York Mayor’s Prospect Andrew Yang Tests Positive for COVID-19

RELATED: FDA Allows Use of Over-the-Counter Home Test for COVID-19

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos