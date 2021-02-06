UK Targets May Task Force Head To Offer Over 50 Covid Japs | World news





The head of the UK’s Coronavirus Vaccination Task Force said the government is optimistic that it will meet its 50+ vaccination target by May.

On Friday, it said the vaccine program was aimed by the spring by May, targeting at-risk groups aged 50 and over and between the ages of 16 and 65.

On the BBC Radio 4 Today program, Dr. Clive Dix said: I am very optimistic that I can definitely meet my May goals. Whenever a goal was set for the task force, I met it, and it worked well day and night to ensure that all possible goals were met.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Friday that the government plans to offer first doses to people in their 50s or older by May, but added that a lot of work must be done right to achieve that goal.

Dix also said vaccine-resistant strains are likely, but the UK will be ahead of the game.

He said the UK is already tracking and predicting future strains to prepare the vaccine before it even emerges.

Britain is probably at the forefront of investigating these variants. We actually sequenced nearly 50% of all viruses sequenced in this pandemic at the Sanger Center in Cambridge.

Taking that data and letting our scientists take a very serious look at what appears, where mutations occur, and what can be done with proteins, we can make a second guess and continue making a mutation that hasn’t yet occurred. There is. [vaccines].

Dix says the task force is working with German manufacturer CureVac to set up a library of vaccines in small quantities in the future so that when new strains arise, they can quickly conduct clinical studies to ensure they work and then start manufacturing. .

When asked if there could be a coronavirus strain that doesn’t respond to the current vaccine, Dix said this is of course possible.

When it will happen and whether it will happen, he said. That’s what happened with the flu. We are threatened with this pandemic from the flu. We must learn from the flu. I believe this virus will be very similar. It will last long, travel around the world in different places, and endemic in certain countries.

I think it’s possible, but we’ll be ahead of the game. I won’t wait for it to happen. We now have the ability to respond in the UK, and that ability is of course not only available in the UK.

If the UK has enough vaccine capacity, it plans to share it with the rest of the world, Dix said.

when [the manufacturers] Vaccines come out at full speed and don’t save if not needed. We will help the world with them and all other countries will do the same, he said.

The number of vaccinations received on Friday across the UK was 480,560, an increase of more than 66,000 from last week. As of Friday, 16.4% of the UK population received the first vaccination.

