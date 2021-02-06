Two U.S. cruise lines announce Covid vaccination mandate for guests and crew





Two US cruise lines have announced that all passengers and crew must be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to be able to sail.

American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines have both issued “SafeCruise” guidelines which state that vaccination is required for all sailings beginning July 1, 2021.

The cruise lines, both of which are part of the Hornblower Group, said the mandate “will further ensure the well-being of those who spend the night on our ships.”

“Additionally, protecting the communities we visit on each route is also a priority as the requirement for vaccines will help provide an additional safety measure that we mandate to protect these communities,” the companies said.

American Queen Steamboat Company offers multi-day river cruises to the United States, such as the Columbia and Snake rivers and the Mississippi. Victory Cruise Lines sails around the Great Lakes and offers trips to Canada, Bahamas, Alaska and Mexico.

If a vaccine requires two injections such as Moderna and Pfizer, guests and crew should have received both doses before boarding. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine would only require one dose.

Cruise lines have said that, since most of their passengers are over 65, they should be eligible to receive the vaccine before the July 1 mandate.

“Vaccination requirements for both our guests and our crew are the most prudent next step in ensuring that we are providing the safest cruising experience possible,” said John Wagoner, CEO and Founder of American Queen Steamboat Company , at Cond Nast Traveler.

Passengers will be required to present verified documents certifying that they have been fully vaccinated before being allowed to board the ship. Crew members will be required to present proof either at the time of hire or before embarking on a journey.

Cruises were halted after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order banning navigation in the country. The order was lifted at the end of October.

American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines are expected to resume navigation from April with a number of safety protocols in place, including pre-boarding testing, a mask requirement in public areas and temperature checks.

The companies said these safety measures would continue after his vaccination requirement.

Some major cruise lines are still weighing their options. Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement Friday that it plans to require all crew members to be vaccinated and is exploring options for guests.

We continue to closely monitor the evolving impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine developments, ”said a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“We will continue to work with global and national authorities and the Healthy Sail Panel, our team of leading expert advisers, to explore all options necessary to protect guests, crew and the communities visited. We will share additional updates as they become available.

Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Richard Fain said in an interview in January that the Healthy Sail Panel would advise them if any vaccinations should be required for guests.

“Are we going to demand it? Are we just going to use it as a supplement? I think this is all going to come out pretty quickly,” he said.

Carnival Cruise Line said that while it believes vaccines “will greatly benefit cruises and travel,” it has made no final decisions.

Minyvonne Burke

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos