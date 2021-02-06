Brazil’s major oil and gas projects could get assistance from the UK despite promises to stop funding fossil fuels.





The UK is ready to support a major offshore oil project in Brazil that will emit 800,000 cars and the same emissions annually, despite its promise to stop funding offshore oil and gas projects.

The government pledged to cease taxpayer assistance for overseas fossil fuel projects before the UK held an international climate summit Cop26 last November.

However, it turns out that UK Export Finance, an export credit agency, is considering support for 17 fossil fuel projects that could be completed by July before the ban was introduced.

Among them, answers to parliamentary questions estimated that Brazil’s offshore oil and gas projects will produce more than 2 million tonnes of CO2 per year by construction and operation alone.

The FDA has not calculated emissions from the final combustion of fossil fuels, which are expected to be several times higher.

The government faces criticism on the world stage of its domestic environmental policy, including the first deep mine in 30 years planned in Cumbria.

UKEF has provided more than 3.5 billion in the form of loans and guarantees for fossil fuel projects since the Paris Agreement was signed, with associated emissions equivalent to nearly a sixth of UK domestic carbon production.

The government’s decision to stop funding fossil fuels was welcomed by environmental groups, followed by similar decisions in the EU and the United States.

But environmental activists are concerned that more pollution will become worse before the ban is imposed. Government consultations ending next week have proposed an end date in March, June, October or perhaps more than a year ahead.

Other projects under consideration for UKEF’s support, which may be completed by July of this year, include gas pipelines in Turkmenistan and projects in Azerbaijan, China and Oman.

The government has made a decision and they want to throw away fossil fuels. Ed Matthew, campaign director for the climate think tank E3G, said it would be an absurd abuse of its political position if they actually tried to exploit it while implementing the policy.

The Green Group says the UK is at risk of further undermining its international reputation in the months leading up to Cop26 hoping to secure key climate commitments from other governments.

“Over the past few years, the UK government has already used billions of pounds of taxpayer money to finance fossil fuel projects around the world, said John Sauven, Managing Director of Greenpeace UK, just before these subsidies were banned and major climate summits It will cost millions of dollars ahead of the talks.”

There are also concerns that the ban will exclude fossil fuel funding from the CDC Group, a government offshore development bank that is actively investing millions of pounds in oil and gas projects in developing countries.

The consultation document suggests that the outcome is likely to be an advisory to the operation of the CDC.

CDC is public funding. There is no question that their operations should be consistent with the British government’s policy on this. Otherwise, they just allowed a huge loophole, Matthew said.

Labor MP and Shadow Secretary of State for International Development Preet Kaur Gill said:

“The UK government has been pouring money on public investment and offshore fossil fuel projects for too long, despite its own impact assessment and the project being devastating.

“This clearly undermines our efforts to tackle the climate crisis and undermines international confidence in the climate in the year we host COP26.

“If the government is seriously serious about responding to climate emergencies, they should build their own homes and immediately stop all financing for new offshore fossil fuel projects.”

A spokesman for the UK government said: The UKEF is entirely in line with the government’s ambition to regain green from the pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos