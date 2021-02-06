Humphries and Jones win historic bobsleigh world title for USA – WAVY.com





Kaillie Humphries of the United States celebrates after winning both women’s bobsleigh races with Lolo Jones at the World Bobsleigh and Skeleton Championships in Altenberg, Germany on Saturday February 6, 2021 (AP Photo / Matthias Schrader)

Kaillie Humphries got help from an American bobsleigh legend to make history on Saturday.

Humphries is the women’s bobsleigh world champion for a record-breaking fourth time, teaming up with Lolo Jones to claim the title on a snowy day in Altenberg, Germany. Humphries and Jones completed their four runs in two days in 3 minutes and 48.26 seconds.

And Humphries drove to the title in a sled equipped with runners owned by Steven Holcomb, the former world and Olympic champion who died almost four years ago.

Much of that was for him too, said Humphries, speaking through tears moments after winning the title. That feels good.

Humphries also won world championships in 2012, 2013 and 2020, as well as Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014. Olympic titles and the first two world titles came while racing for Canada. She was released from that national team, started sliding for USA Bobsled in 2019, and is awaiting a citizenship decision that will determine if she can make the US Olympic team next year.

Germanys Sandra Kiriasis is the only other three-time female world champion. And now Humphries is the only one on this list.

It’s the greatest relief ever, said Humphries.

Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack took the silver in 3: 48.61. Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi of Germany were third in 3: 49.27, followed by German luge Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig fourth and American luge Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman fifth.

Jones is now a world champion in two different sports, winning these crowns in three different decades. She was a two-time indoor hurdler for women, started bobsled almost ten years ago and now has by far the biggest win of her riding career.

Jones won the 60-meter hurdles indoor world championships in 2008 and 2010. She went to the Olympics as a hurdler in 2008 and 2012 and had a significant lead in the 100-meter hurdles final at the Beijing Games 13 years ago. years before cutting the next-last barrier and tripping over the medal dispute. She was also part of the US bobsleigh team at the 2014 Pyeongchang Games.

She is now focusing on the 2022 Beijing Games, and being part of that world title obviously suggests that she can help the United States be a serious contender for the medals there.

I was the first hurdle to win back-to-back indoor gold medals so I knew the weight I literally had in those shoes she was wearing, Jones said. I really thank Kaillie for just being the vet that she is, for holding it all together, for keeping calm and for performing. I mean, she deserves this gold medal. She works very hard for it. And she really killed him.

Humphries and Jones entered the final round with a 0.29 second lead over Kalicki and Strack, and the rate of snowfall which slows down as it begins to coat the tracks increased as the race went on. final.

No problem. Humphries never had a problem in that last race, crossed the finish line, threw his fists in the air and then turned to give Jones a few congratulatory slaps on the helmet.

Being able to share this moment with her… it’s really special to know that she trusted me, ”said Humphries.

It was the 11th bobsleigh world title for the United States

Holcomb won three of those gold medals and his presence was felt again this year.

You get that special feeling, as Holcy always is, said US assistant coach Brian Shimer. Getting into that situation and knowing that she was running these runners today… pretty special.

TWO MEN

The two-man world championship kicked off on Saturday and Germanys Francesco Friedrich has already turned it into a runaway. Friedrich and Alexander Schueller set the fastest time in both heats and lead Johannes Lochner and Eric Franke’s German luge by 0.88 seconds, a huge margin of sliding before the last two heats on Sunday.

Switzerland’s Michael Vogt and Sandro Michel are third and 0.93 seconds behind Friedrich, who is on track for a seventh consecutive two-man world title.

The men’s and women’s skeleton world championships will take place in Altenberg next weekend, along with the four-man bobsleigh and women’s monobob events. Humphries will be a favorite for the monobob title.

