Don’t let Super Bowl become a big-ticket event, plead U.S. health officials





Kansas City Chiefs superfan Ty Rowton kissed strangers on the streets of Miami last year after watching his team win the Super Bowl, then joined hundreds of thousands of home fans in a parade of victory, thinking little of a mysterious virus that his pals were starting to talk about.

The championship seems there is a life. Now the Chiefs are gearing up to play in the Super Bowl again, and the virus has turned into a once-in-a-century pandemic that has put health officials on their toes as fans gather at parties and events. bars for the game.

The country’s top health officials sounded the alarm this week that the Super Bowl was a potential super-broadcast event, and they urged people to rally with friends around Zoom, not in the crowd.

I’m worried about Super Bowl Sunday, quite frankly. People get together, they watch games together. We’ve seen outbreaks at football games before, said Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So I really think we have to look at this and be careful.

The Super Bowl comes as the nation sees a dramatic drop in new cases of the virus, a sign that the peak of holiday gathering infection is easing. The virus has killed more than 459,000 people in the United States, but the seven-day moving average of new daily cases rose from 180,489 as of Jan. 22 to 125,854 on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Health officials fear gambling could sow the seeds of new cases at exactly the wrong time. This week alone, the new strain of coronavirus that has spread rapidly in the UK was confirmed in Kansas after appearing in several other states. Other highly contagious variants are also worrying scientists. States are in a race to vaccinate before newcomers become mainstream and other strains emerge.

After a long year of shutdowns, it remains to be seen whether Americans will heed the warnings for an event that was watched by more than 100 million people last year. The fact that this is Tom Brady chasing his seventh Super Bowl victory over Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes only adds to the intrigue surrounding the game.

Rowton, who goes to games with an arrowhead on his head and a player-signed cape, won’t be hugging strangers this year. But he also won’t exactly follow the advice of health officials: he plans to eat a barbecue and watch the game in a friend’s basement man cave. He will be unmasked with a dozen other fans.

I have lost a lot more people to drugs this year who have relapsed so for me this is one of those where I can’t live in fear because if I do that I will probably relapse and start drinking again, and that will end up killing me for sure, said Rowton, a recovering alcoholic who has attended 329 straight home games before ending the streak this season.

The game will be played in front of approximately 22,000 fans in Tampa, many of whom are vaccinated health workers.

In Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor announced a temporary order requiring masks to be worn outdoors at several popular gathering places. The order says violators could be fined $ 500 as a last resort.

Another ordinance requires masks anywhere indoors when social distancing is not possible. This would include many bars and restaurants, but not private residences.

The city has donated 150,000 masks that officials will donate to anyone in need in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. The slogan is need a mask, just ask.

Castor, a former Tampa police chief who handled law enforcement for Super Bowls in the city, said she was keenly aware the goal was to prevent gambling from becoming an event. which triggers an increase in infections.

We are hosting an event that will be the most watched sporting event in the world, she said. We have to do it right.

As part of that effort, Castor released a joint video with Kansas City, Missouri, with Mayor Quinton Lucas calling for caution. Last year, around 20,000 people showed up to the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City to watch the Super Bowl on a giant screen.

Lucas called the exact opposite in the video: I encourage everyone to celebrate in small groups instead of sneaking into a crowded bar.

The Kansas Hospital Association has enlisted the Chiefs’ play-by-play announcer to make a public service announcement calling for health precautions.

Hospitals in Kansas, Missouri and several other Midwestern states erupted in November and December with coronavirus patients, although cases have recently dropped. The situation was so dire at one point that patients in rural areas would travel hundreds of miles for treatment because the nearest hospitals were full. Health officials do not want this scenario to repeat itself.

If you meet 10 or 20 people, there’s a very good chance that one or two of those people have COVID-19, said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, director of infection control for the University’s health system. of Kansas, which was inundated during the surge. If you’re in a small, enclosed space, then three or four of those people will get it.

Kile Chaney, a 42-year-old stone mason from Harrisonville, Missouri, said he would have no problem taking this advice. He described himself as an introvert by nature and said he plans to barbecue and watch the game at home with his family.

Either way, we usually don’t make too big a deal to go to Super Bowl parties, “said Chaney,” so COVID isn’t going to play into how we celebrate the Chiefs’ victory.

Correction: A previous version of this Associated Press story provided an incorrect number for the number of fans expected for the match. This post has been updated.

