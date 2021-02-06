Things to know: Virus experts hope Super Bowl won’t fire us





Here is what is happening on Saturday with the coronavirus pandemic in the United States:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY:

Health officials are concerned as the coronavirus collides with a Sunday sporting event that typically brings together millions: the NFL Super Bowl. They fear the game could sow new cases of COVID-19 if fans attend parties to watch Tampa Bay play in Kansas City. The new strain of coronavirus that spread quickly in the UK was confirmed in Kansas after it emerged in several other states. States, meanwhile, are in a vaccination race. The game will be played in front of about 22,000 masked supporters in Tampa, many of them vaccinated health workers.

Deaths from the viruses will not be reflected in the 2020 census, a step that will impact the distribution of seats in Congress, experts say. The important reference date for answering census questions was April 1, shortly after the start of deaths in the United States. New York State, which has claimed an estimated 44,000 deaths, is set to lose one House seat due to population shifts, but it could have lost two if the census date was later, said Kimball Brace, a redistribution expert at Election Data Services. The Census Bureau releases the distribution figures by April 30.

Make a deal or stick to your guns? President Joe Biden has spent decades shaking hands on bipartisan solutions, first as a senator and then as vice president. But now the Democrat appears to be pushing for swift action in Congress on a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill, even if Republicans are being left behind. The administration has encouraged Democratic senators to prepare a plan that combines money to fight the virus and vaccines with money to fulfill a progressive agenda that includes a higher federal minimum wage.

THE NUMBERS: According to data up to Feb.5 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the United States has fallen over the past two weeks, from 180,489 on January 22 to around 125,854 on February 5. over the same period, the seven-day moving average of new daily deaths increased from 3,088 to about 3,250.

QUOTE: I always ride high, ”Michele Voelkert told the Sacramento Bee. The California woman who was fired due to the pandemic was referring to a pep talk from Biden. The White House released a video of the phone call. The president called Voelkert after receiving a letter from her. She lost her job in July at a clothing start-up. Biden recalled that his father said a job is about dignity and respect as much as it is about pay.

ICYMI: The federal executions at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency likely acted like a mass-market event, according to records examined by the Associated Press. Health experts have warned this could happen when the Justice Department insists on resuming executions during a pandemic. Of the 47 people incarcerated in the death row, 33 tested positive between December 16 and December 20, becoming infected shortly after the execution of two men, according to lawyer Madeline Cohen, who compiled the names. Many prison staff from other states with their own virus outbreaks have visited Terre Haute prison in Indiana.

ON THE HORIZON: Some experts believe rapid tests may be more effective in identifying people who are sick when they are most contagious. North Carolina State Agricultural and Technical University said it crushed the spread of an epidemic by using rapid screening after a Halloween party last fall. Rapid tests may be technically less accurate, but they are fast. The United States reports about 2 million tests per day, the vast majority of which are known as PCR, the polymerase chain reaction test. The Food and Drug Administration said it supports innovation in testing, but has only approved a dozen rapid tests.

