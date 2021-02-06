DNA harvesting Chinese company supplies UK with Covid-19 tests





British security agencies were urged to investigate one of the UK’s test vendors after a Chinese parent company was accused of trying to collect and store the DNA of U.S. citizens and aiding in a brutal crackdown on Uyghur Muslims.

BGI, a Chinese genomics company, was accused last year of attempting to use DNA collected from Covid test laboratories by US intelligence agencies for genetic research.

According to a report from the U.S. Trade Office, the company has a clear link with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the two subsidiaries trade in Xinjiang to perform genetic analysis used to intensify oppression against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. Blacklisted. Fat.

Telegraph can reveal that BGI’s subsidiary is providing equipment and chemicals for Covid-19 testing in the UK.

It claims to provide PCR testing equipment in the UK through its subsidiary MGI Tech.

The equipment will be used to support epidemic prevention and control in the UK and to help local organizations improve the efficiency of Covid-19 nucleic acid testing, the company said.

MGI equipment was also sold to private companies with PCR testing facilities in the UK, including one walk-in center in London, as well as test projects jointly run by NHS and Francis Crick Institute.

Parent company BGI jointly operates the China National GeneBank in Shenzhen, a facility that preserves genetic resources such as plants, animals, microorganisms and humans.

US security officials are concerned that the Chinese government is using BGI to collect DNA, then analyze and store it.

Bill Evanina, former head of the National Center for Counterintelligence and Security, said officials were suspicious of the Chinese Communist Party’s evil mindset and thought China was trying to use the Covid epidemic to learn more about US citizens and their health. .

As a subsidiary, MGI is not accused of collecting or misusing genetic data.

Dr Alan Mendoza, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society think tank, said: Over the past year, concerns have been repeatedly raised over the past year over the relationship between Chinese companies and the Chinese state and whether the latter has access to the data acquired by the former.

With the growing importance of biodata for national and personal health, governments must conduct a full security assessment of this partnership to see if it can be utilized.

A spokesman for BGI said the company did not have access to patient data in the UK.

The spokesman added: BGI has never been involved in the collection, storage or analysis of personal genetic information with the potential or purpose of violating human rights.

A health ministry spokesman said the government has never signed a direct contract with BGI, but the company is supplying reagents for Covid testing.

