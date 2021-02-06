As Trump lawsuit looms, Congress quietly prepares bill to make U.S. postal service profitable again





DALLAS As the US Senate is about to be weighed down by Donald Trump’s second indictment, a bipartisan push is quietly underway in both chambers to make the US Postal Service profitable again.

This is the kind of common sense bipartisan legislation that I have come to Congress to try to introduce and I am proud to be one of those who helped introduce and draft this bill, said the representative. American Colin Allred, D-Dallas, in an interview on Sunday inside Texas Politics.

The bill is called the US Postal Service Fairness Act and, if passed, would remove a huge financial burden on the postal service’s balance sheet.

The U.S. Postal Service has been required to pre-fund its retirement benefits for 75 years. It costs them around $ 5 billion a year, and no other agency is obligated to do so, Allred explained. This has caused real financial problems for the postal services and, in fact, they will run out of money by 2024. So our bipartisan and bicameral bill removes this requirement, allows them to pay benefits as they go. . enable the postal service to invest in operations and technology and to better deliver the mail we all rely on.

The Dallas Democrat joined with Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio, representing New York. Tom Reed and Carolyn B. Maloney, Pennsylvania Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, and Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, and Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, reintroduced the bill.

If the legislation is approved, it means that the postal service would be profitable again.

It’s incredible. That’s the only reason the postal service isn’t, Allred added. “In fact, we had to bail out the postal service last year due to some funding issues. And especially during a pandemic, I think we all understand how much we depend on mail.

The requirement to pre-fund retiree benefits has been responsible for 100% of the postal service’s financial losses since 2013, lawmakers said.

A vote is scheduled for late February or March.

But former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial will receive the most attention in the coming days.

In Sunday’s TV interview, Allred took issue with the argument of Trump’s lawyers who claim that a trial is unconstitutional since Trump is no longer in office.

There is no exception in January to impeachment, if you are trying to overthrow the government or have a coup in January you cannot be impeached, Allred added. It would make the end of any presidency a time when anything can happen.

In an interview on Inside Texas Politics last month, after the pro-Trump mob trashed the Capitol, the congressman said the situation between lawmakers was stark. In the weeks that followed, Allred said relations improved only slightly.

I think it depends on which committee you belong to and which you work with, ”he said. [House] Hearing of the bipartite foreign affairs committee [that] I thought it was quite productive. I think there are still a lot of people here who recognize that we have to work together. “

