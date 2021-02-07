Someone just bought the oldest new car for sale in the United States





A Connecticut dealer just sold an all-new Lotus Evora S coupe after having it in stock for seven years. We call it the oldest new car sold in the United States. Prove us the opposite! The 2014 model now has an expired warranty, and it sold for $ 20,000 under sticker. Don’t worry, dealer Steve Plona has other Lotus cars for sale, including the oldest: a 2018 Evora 400.

Steve Plona just sold a new Lotus Evora – and it only took him seven years to do so.

Omitting the latest Lexus LFA which is probably still out there, this 2014 Evora S 2 + 2 was unofficially the oldest new car for sale in America until a few days ago. How the hell could a $ 90,000 sports car go unsold in Connecticut, a state teeming with wealthy sports car owners, under three US presidents? Forget for a moment that this is a new Lotus – an obscurity that doesn’t quite age like good French champagne – and instead imagine this white-on-black coupe like the quiet dissent of a man.

“It was a protest against some pricing schemes that people had,” said Plona, ​​managing director of Secor Lotus in New London. “I think it’s an undervalued brand.”

The buyer was an Elise owner from Long Island, New York, who claimed the car for around $ 70,000, he said. The factory warranty has expired. The tires, engine oil and battery are original. But it looks worse than it is. Plona said he plugged in a trickle charger, overloaded the tires to prevent rot, and changed all fluids except the synthetic oil, which he kept for the new owner to change when the engine was broken in. of 1000 miles. Every now and then, Plona would take the Evora out of the air-conditioned storage to let it run. The odometer has measured less than 100 miles.

Secor Lotus

“There were a lot of dealers who drastically cut these cars,” he said. “I thought it hurt the mark.”

Plona’s discount seven years later is pretty much what many Lotus dealers were handing out in 2014. Heavy depreciation and an almost invisible presence made modern life difficult for Lotus dealers. Yet the United States is the company’s second largest market behind Germany, and North America is the number one region. Lotus sales were tremendous in 2020 – a few hundred, according to Plona – as were its dealership’s sales: seven, new and used.

Secor Lotus

It’s not like Lotus is in a hurry. The Evora’s door card shows a build date of December 2013, noting the airbag exemption that would expire shortly thereafter. Lotus did not install a passenger airbag with child sensor in time, so it stopped importing cars to the United States for an entire year. In 2014, we asked then-CEO Jean-Marc Gales about this little problem, who “insisted there was enough stock of Evoras ’14 -spec to meet demand. until the arrival of the new model “. Lord, Gales was right.

When the Evora debuted in 2010, Lotus was on top of the world supplying Tesla with Elise bodies. The British automaker quickly promised a range of five cars and made music producer Swizz Beatz a vice president. Then the world fell. The company’s board of directors fired the CEO and lost one for nearly two years. Its two main cars, the Elise and the Exige, did not meet US emissions and safety regulations. They left the United States in 2011 and only returned five years later as track-only specials. Chinese automaker Geely bought Lotus from a Malaysian investment group in 2017 and is now promising a 2,000-horsepower electric hypercar.

“People in the know, they know what the brand is and its historical past,” Plona said. But there aren’t many, which means Plona will happily hire cars for service – one customer lives over 100 miles away in Massachusetts – and stop these people from buying a Porsche.

Plona’s dedication to customers and his refusal to under-price might make him this country’s most ardent Lotus advocate, or maybe he’s just the rare car salesman to be patient. He loves the Evora. It has seven new GT models in stock, and it’s already on the next long game: a 2018 Evora 400 in custom Red Velvet paint. Maybe it will be yours in a few years.

