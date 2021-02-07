UK infections and deaths continue to decline





London

The number of new coronavirus cases and disease-related deaths in the UK continued to decline on Saturday as more people were vaccinated.

According to official figures released online, the total number of cases increased to 3,929,835 after 18,262 people tested positive for the virus across the country in the past day.

The number of infections reached 133,747, a 25.1% decrease in the total number of infected people over the last 7 days.

Meanwhile, 828 people died on Saturday 28 days after being tested positive for Corona 19, and 6,521 people declined 20.9% every week since January 31.

The total death toll is 112,660.

Testing effort has continued to increase since January 29th, implementing 4,511,079 cases as of February 4th, a 7.6% increase over the previous 7 days.

Vaccination

The UK reached a milestone on Wednesday when more than 10 million people were vaccinated against COVID-19, placing it in third place with more than 15% of the population being vaccinated.

By the end of February 5, the number of people who received the first vaccination was 11,465,210, and after the second vaccination, 510,057 were completely protected from the virus.

The country’s latest R range (the number of people infected by infected individuals transmits the virus) has changed from 0.7-1.1 to 0.7-1. The rate of change is also reduced, keeping it from minus 5% to minus 2% per day.

On Saturday, the COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force said the government will meet its goal of preventing everyone over 50 by the end of May.

“I’m very optimistic that I will definitely hit my May goal. Whenever I set a goal for the Task Force, I have achieved it and will work day and night to achieve whatever goal is possible. Dr. Clive Dix spoke on BBC Radio 4.

Dix, who leads the task force, said British scientists are also at the forefront of an effort to upgrade their vaccine to target a variety of new strains found around the world.

“The UK is probably at the forefront of investigating these strains. We actually sequenced nearly 50% of all viruses sequenced in this epidemic at the Sanger Center in Cambridge,” Dix said.

Testing began to surge in areas where the virus’s mutations were found in South Africa earlier this week, and authorities urged people to stay home.

