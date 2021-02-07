Iran Warns of Endangered Nuclear Deal If US Does Not Relax Sanctions | Voice of America





The Iranian foreign minister has warned that the Iran nuclear deal could be further compromised if the United States does not relax sanctions on Middle Eastern power by February 21.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, in an interview published in the Iranian newspaper Hamshahri on Saturday, said a recently passed law forced the government to toughen its stance on the issue. He also noted that the possible election in June of a radical president could further endanger the pact.

Time is running out for Americans, both because of the Parliament bill and the electoral atmosphere that will follow the Iranian New Year, Zarif said.

Iran’s New Year begins on March 21, three months after an extremist-led parliament passed a law establishing a two-month deadline for easing sanctions.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement signed in 2015 by Iran and several other world powers, alleging that it had failed to curb the Irans missile program and its influence. growing in the Middle East.

Iran announced last month that it had resumed enriching uranium to 20% purity at its Fordow enrichment plant, a level it had reached before the deal was signed. . Iranian officials said last week that enrichment capacity had been increased at its Natanz facility.

Biden wants US back in Iran nuclear deal

President-elect Joe Biden has said he would like the United States to revert to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but experts say domestic and international concerns may make this easier said than done

US President Joe Biden, who has long criticized Trump’s decision to withdraw from the pact, has vowed to reinstate the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, if Tehran resumes strict compliance.

As part of the deal, some sanctions against Iran were lifted in exchange for cutting back on its nuclear activities. Iran demanded that the United States ease sanctions before resuming compliance and rejected talks on broader security issues.

Biden has spoken little publicly about Tehran since winning the presidency, but some U.S. media reports suggest his administration is working quietly to address Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, as well as Tehran’s regional activities, in the purpose of determining if and how to join the agreement. .

According to CNN, Robert Malley, Bidens’ special envoy for Iran, is among several high-level officials seeking solutions to the dilemma. Malley is developing a team of experts with different perspectives on Iran, while also reaching out to members of Congress.

Blinken discusses Iran with British, French and German ministers

The high-level conversation is the latest step for President Joe Bidens’ new administration to explore how to restore the 2015 nuclear deal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with European allies on Friday, as the White House National Security Council held a high-level meeting to discuss Iran’s nuclear enrichment activities and the next steps for action.

The Biden administration is also exploring ways to ease the financial pain that severe U.S. economic sanctions have inflicted on Iran without lifting them.

Options include supporting Tehran to receive coronavirus relief loans from the International Monetary Fund and easing sanctions that have thwarted efforts to secure international coronavirus aid in the country, according to four people familiar with the shots of administration speaking with Bloomberg News.

The sources also said Biden could sign an executive order rescinding Trumps’ withdrawal from the deal. Lifting sanctions to allow the oil-rich country to sell oil on the world market is not under consideration, the sources said.

Reversing Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal could become even more difficult on February 21, when Tehran threatened to stop complying with a series of voluntary measures that allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to carry out rapid inspections of its nuclear installations. .

Moving to join the pact is opposed by many Republicans in Congress. This week, 52 GOP lawmakers signed a letter urging Biden to continue the Trump administrations’ maximum pressure policy. The letter claimed the strategy emboldened protesters in Iran and shifted the balance of power in the Middle East, including several countries normalizing their relations with Israel.

