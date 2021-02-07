UK discusses tax hikes with conglomerates that flourished during the pandemic





The British government is weighing higher taxes on online retailers and tech companies like Amazon.com Inc., which flourished during the epidemic, the Sunday Times reported.

According to an email leaked from the newspaper, Treasury officials convened tech companies and retailers to discuss how the online sales tax might work this month. Meanwhile, the Downing Street Policy Department is also planning excessive profit tax for companies with soaring profits. The newspaper said about the Corona 19 crisis.

Neither is expected to raise taxes in the March 3 budget, but it could arrive later this year as part of Britain’s debt-cutting efforts, a senior government source told the Sunday Times.

With the budget deficit soaring to £400 billion ($55 billion) this year, Prime Minister Exchequer Rishi Sunak is under pressure to address the shortfall while not hindering the economic recovery.

Companies likely to be hit by one-time Covid taxes include online retailers such as Amazon and Asos Plc, food delivery companies such as Ocado Group Plc, Just Eat Takeaway and Deliveroo, courier companies and hypermarkets.

British politicians have long talked about the need to help offline stores struggling to compete with online retailers, especially during the epidemic. Sunak was reviewing his online sales tax plans in July, but the new VAT regulations for online retailers would bring an additional £300 million ($410 million), a senior UK tax official told lawmakers in January. Said to

The government is sticking to election promises not to raise taxes on wages and sales with the budget for next month, someone familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last week. Sunak will be releasing a set of policies designed to extend the dormant and other business support programs due to expire in April and demonstrate the benefits of Brexit. “The Sunday Times reported.

