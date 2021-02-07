40 million government funds to help clean up contaminated businesses





40 million government investments to help polluting industries including steel, pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to find new ways to reduce carbon emissions solutions, such as using heat recovery technology to generate electricity and replacing gas with hydrogen fuel, help businesses reduce energy costs It supports the government’s mission to improve air quality, rebuild green, and eliminate the UK’s contribution to carbon emissions by 2050 through UK funding.

Some of the most polluted industries announced by the UK government today (Sunday, February 7th) will benefit from 40 million funding to help reduce their carbon footprint while reducing their carbon footprint, the government announced today.

Companies in the energy-intensive sector, including pharmaceuticals, steel, paper and food and beverages, can apply for grants worth up to 14 million through the Government Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, which provides a total of 288 million dollars by 2024.

In this second period of competition, the minimum subsidy for deployment projects has been lowered to 100,000, which will increase the flexibility for small businesses to receive funding, increasing the speed of bringing ideas to market.

As potential projects progress in the eastern and western Midlands, North East, Northwest, Yorkshire, Humber, Wales and Northern Ireland, through government subsidies, companies are using new technologies to improve the efficiency of industrial processes and improve energy demand.

They will be on a mission to move towards a cleaner and more sustainable future as part of the Green Industrial Revolution by 2030 and eliminate our contribution to climate change by 2050.

These include factories that install electric motors and heat pumps to replace natural gas boilers and steam turbines, manufacturers who use heat recovery technology to recycle waste heat and generate renewable electricity, and food and beverages conducting research to replace nature. Includes industries such as sector. Gas with hydrogen as the main fuel.

By doing so, it will create and support thousands of UK jobs, reduce carbon emissions and lead to clean air for the British people.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

We need everyone, including businesses big and small, to take on their own roles so we can achieve our ambitious plans to tackle climate change.

Not only does this help our 40 million investments help some of the most polluted industries like steel, paper and pharmaceuticals regain green in search of innovative ways to reduce their carbon footprint, but they also raise their standards and create industries for growth and jobs. This is why it creates more opportunities for you. It is suitable for the future.

The fund supports the British government’s mission to build a greener and higher level of the country’s industrial center by helping the UK government pave the way for economic growth.

The Government Industrial Energy Transformation Fund is worth 288 million dollars available across England, Wales and Northern Ireland by 2024, which supports heavy industry as the UK transitions to a low-carbon economy.

Today’s announcement totaled 31 million approvals for 39 applications in the first window following the initial release in June 2020.

As a result of these projects, carbon emissions are calculated to be reduced by 2.6 million tonnes over its lifetime, which is equivalent to taking 38,000 fossil fueled cars off the road in 30 years.

The Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF) window is open for applications on Monday 8 March and closed on Wednesday 14 July.

