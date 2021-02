Illegal Essay Mills To Protect Students And British Universities Urges Former Minister

A former university secretary argued that students should outlaw essay factories in the UK to protect students from the threat of exploitation and intimidation by criminals.

Taking steps to ban essay writing services will also help defend the reputation of British universities, added Conservative Senior Congressman Chris Skidmore.

A commercial institution that makes money by encouraging students to cheat on assessments is called an essay mill.

Conservative Former University Secretary Chris Skidmore (David Mirzoeff / PA)

Their services include providing ready-made essays to students.

Skidmore wants to ban the operation and advertising of these organizations in the UK.

He plans to introduce his Essay Mills (ban) bill to the House of Representatives on Wednesday, and has hopes that ministers will include such measures in future legislation to be released at Queens Speech later this year.

Mr Skidmore told the PA news agency: Now it seems the problem has moved beyond simply being here. Buy an essay.

The problem is that students are selling 10 essays, and 300 are being sold for exploitation.

There also seems to be a dark criminal underworld where intimidation occurs.

So, students use the service, and the service reports, intimidates and intimidates students back to the university.

Skidmore said Essay Mill is targeting students through social media, which risks normalizing such cheating.

He added that the transition to online education during the Covid-19 pandemic meant that it would be more difficult for teachers to determine what a student or essay mill’s job was.

These services are already banned in some countries, including Australia.

If we can prove that the UK is willing to introduce legislation to end essay mills, we can create part of a broad international campaign to close this loophole. Conservative Party Member Chris Skidmore

And Skidmore predicted that if Britain took similar steps, other countries would have an impact on their actions and thus build momentum behind efforts to tackle international problems.

He said: Academic integrity is absolutely critical to maintaining a successful reputation at home and abroad when it comes to higher education, so I think the UK can lead it.

Weve has legislation in several countries.

If the UK can show its willingness to introduce legislation to end essay mills, we can create part of a broader international campaign to close this loophole.

Most people believe that this kind of service should be illegal in that it actively impairs the student’s ability to learn independently and learn successfully.

It also creates addictive and corrosive patterns that could potentially lead students to the criminal underworld that exists here.

Skidmore said that no law should criminalize students and should target those behind the essay mill.

