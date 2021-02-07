Northeastern US braces for second major snowstorm in one week | Weather in the United States





The northeastern United States braces for its second major snowstorm in a week, as intense snowfall in western New York City forced delays in coronavirus vaccinations on Saturday in at least one location, with further vaccination site closures expected.

After a historic snowfall of more than 17 inches last Tuesday, New York now expects an additional 4 to 9 inches of snow on Sunday. Local media from Georgia to Washington DC to Boston were reporting the upcoming winter storm conditions, with the National Weather Service warning of heavy snowfall in the northeast.

A Boston news outlet has dubbed it the Super Bowl Sunday Storm, with snowfall expected to coincide with Sunday’s televised championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Snowstorm in the northeast is forecast as the arctic air, known as the polar vortex, moves towards southern Canada, meaning freezing cold for nearly every city in the Plains and Midwest this weekend and for a majority of next week, AccuWeather reports. .

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that vaccine appointments scheduled for Saturday at the state-run Buffalo site would be postponed due to snow. Two other inoculation sites on Long Island will also be closed on Sunday due to snow, he said. If you have a date, you won’t lose your spot, Cuomo said, calling for patience.

Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said: I’m worried about Super Bowl Sunday, quite frankly. People get together, they watch games together. We’ve seen outbreaks at football parties before so I really think we need to watch that and be careful.

The Super Bowl comes as the country sees a dramatic drop in new cases of the virus, a sign that the outbreak of infection caused by holiday gatherings is easing. The virus has killed more than 459,000 people in the United States, but the seven-day moving average of new daily cases rose from 180,489 as of Jan. 22 to 125,854 on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Health officials fear gambling could sow the seeds of new cases at exactly the wrong time. Just this week, the new strain of coronavirus that has spread rapidly in the UK was confirmed in Kansas after it emerged in several other states. Other highly contagious variants are also worrying scientists. States are in a race to vaccinate before newcomers become mainstream and other strains emerge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

