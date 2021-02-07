



Grandfather raised more than 640,000 people for dementia research, making him the oldest person to paddle 3,000 miles solo through the Atlantic.

Oldham native Frank Roswell, 70, departed from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12, made it through the finish line in Antigua, the Caribbean on Saturday and reunited with his wife, Judith, for 50 years to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

He said crossing the finish line was a completely delightful moment because he raised more than 648,000 people for Alzheimers Research UK in honor of his brother-in-law Roger, who died with Alzheimer’s at the age of 62.

The Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation has committed to doubling its initial 500,000 donations.

Rothwell continued. It felt pretty emotional as the finish was approaching. It took me six weeks to paddle in the Atlantic Ocean, but the challenge itself took over 18 months of training and preparation, so I’m very proud of the achievements I’ve made and the incredible journey I’ve made.

I have received heartbreaking messages from people who have had similar experiences with my brother-in-law Roger while rowing, so I hope the other family members can help in any way.

Record-breaking Frank Roswell Photo: Ben Duffy/Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge/PA

Thank you to everyone who reached out and donated in your pocket. Getting support from so many people means the world to me. Thank you.

The adventurer previously spent five weeks on a desert island for the Bear Grylls TV show and paddled on a boat nicknamed Never Too Old.

Sir Malcolm Walker, founder of Iceland Foods, added: I’ve known Frank for years, so I knew that his determination to complete the challenge would push him all the way here. But it’s amazing to see the warmhearted and generous support he receives from the public.

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Alzheimers Research UK, said: Franks was incredibly impressed by his decision to raise $1 million for dementia research. By taking on these monumental challenges at the age of 70, he spreads awareness and inspires people of all ages to challenge his challenges.

The fundraising efforts of ordinary people like Frank and his advocates to provide life-changing treatments for dementia provide an important lifeline in the progress of our research.

