The most exclusive retirement community is the US Senate – Pasadena Star News





Much has been said about Joe Biden’s age when he ran for president, especially by the 74-year-old former president, who called him Sleepy Joe. Biden was a senator for 36 years, then spent eight years as Vice President of President Obama. He entered the 2020 presidential race after being shocked to see a vicious rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. He won the presidential election and was inaugurated on January 20.

The United States Senate has 100 members, two for each state. I feel the need to mention this because it seems that some people don’t know about basic civic education anymore. Twenty-one of the senators are over 70 and four are over 80. This means that a quarter of our senators are well over retirement age.

The House of Representatives has 435 members. They represent portions of the state, not the entire state, so they’re meant to be closer to the people. A lot of Americans can’t name their congressman, so I don’t think they feel too close to him or her. I haven’t researched every congressman’s age, but they tend to stay on the job until old age.

My point is not ageism. I voted for Joe Biden because I thought he would be able to save us from another four years of a corrupt president who was quickly dismantling the country. Biden projected his dignity, his experience and above all his compassion, which we Americans desperately need. Her historic nomination of Kamala Harris as vice president affirmed her desire to move forward into the 21st century and not promise to go back to the good old days that never existed.

Mitt Romney is 73 but has only been a senator for two years. He lost to President Obama in the 2012 presidential race and graciously conceded his defeat. He won the Utah Senate race in 2018 and was the only Republican to vote for the impeachment of Donald Trump. Mitch McConnell, 78, told a reporter in October 2010: The most important thing we want is for President Obama to be a one-term president. His agenda was clear.

McConnell has represented Kentucky as one of the poorest states in the country, with a 16.4% Senate poverty rate for 36 years. It is clear that these old senators differ in their morals and in their dedication to the people they rule.

Our Senate and our House of Representatives have failed to govern the country for several years. Whether it is because of the older senators who have been around for decades or not, something is not working. Some people blame Newt Gingrich, who was the Speaker of the House from 1995 to 1999, and ushered in war policy with an us versus them mentality. Her approach was fed by Fox News, and she metastasized.

One good thing that came from the Trump administration is that millions of Americans were outraged enough to get involved in the election. President Biden received more than 78 million votes and 306 electoral college votes. Trump was expected to refuse to concede defeat and pretend the election was stolen. But the fact that 147 Republicans voted against certification of the election, even after seditionists stormed the Capitol and put their lives in danger, is worrying. Refusing to accept reality and lying about it to their constituents so that they can keep their seats will lead to more dysfunction. Something must change.

Republicans are excited about free markets. OK: As lawmakers, they are a commodity in the free market to run for office. Voters are the currency by which they keep their jobs. If a private company had one in four workers well over retirement age, it would probably encourage them to take a retirement pension. Others simply showed them to the door. Voters can show incompetent, corrupt, or very old Senators and Representatives at the door by voting. It depends on us.

Kathleen Vallee Stein is a writer in Monrovia.

