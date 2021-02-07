Experts concerned about discrimination against women and FGM in the UK





Two new studies show that there is still much more to be done to protect young girls from female genital mutilation, and many families feel racially classified and criminalized.

One of the studies conducted by the African women’s rights organization Forward and the University of Huddersfield shows that current FGM safeguards are undermining the well-being and safety of those they need to protect.

Building on the vivid experiences of Bristol’s African diaspora community, many participants reported serious damage to their mental health and increased stigma and distrust among communities.

This report presents several policy recommendations to address the FGM in a more compassionate and inclusive manner, including national policy reform and holistic-focused education.

Likewise, a study group based in Manchester published a report in the UK that the government ended its relationship with victims by mishandling FGM.

The study was led by a team of medical and legal experts, including Professor Andrew Rowland, Child Emergency Medicine Consultant, and Professor Emeritus of the University of Salford (Pediatrics).

Professor Rowland said: It is encouraging that the number of children in the UK with female genital amputations is less than expected.

This opposes a decade-long shift to the legal framework, including the introduction of the FGM Protective Order to protect people at risk of FGM, and an educational effort to raise public awareness of various stakeholders.

The use of laws and government policies to change individual and community behaviors, attitudes and practices toward FGM has not yet been studied.

While legislation alone is not enough to achieve the desired results, it is important to recognize that health, education, and law combine to have the potential to end the FGM of our generation.

Tip: Professor Andrew Rowland urges more efforts to support young women and girls. Credit: @DrAndrewRowland Twitter

This study assumes that the introduction of anti-FGM commissioners at the national level is one of the initiatives that governments should seriously consider.

Professor Rowland said: Such commissioners can play an important role in preventing and recognizing FGM and leading the work of evaluating legislative, educational and health interventions surrounding FGM.

In the first three months of 2020, 290 cases of FGM were recorded in the Northwest region, and there is concern that the pandemic could increase harmful practices.

That’s why today is an important day, February 6th, a day of zero tolerance for female genital mutilation. This day aimed to spread awareness around the world as part of an effort to end FGM practices.

Female genital amputation (FGM) involves a procedure that intentionally alters or injures the female genitalia for non-medical reasons, and is usually performed on girls from a few days of life to up to 15 years of age.

Although it is a cultural tradition practiced in about 92 countries around the world, this procedure can cause side effects, both physical and mental, including death.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 200 million women and girls alive today suffer from FGM, and over 3 million girls are at risk of experiencing FGM each year.

In the UK, despite being illegal, more than 2,000 potential victims in Manchester alone are at risk from FGM.

Working to address FGM practices in Greater Manchester is the New Step for African Communities (NESTAC), a charity empowering the BAME community, which focuses on the well-being of girls affected by gender-based violence.

The Manchester-based charity provides a secure community platform for discussing FGM issues and encourages BAME people to comfortably seek support rather than judgment.

Tandrima Mazumdar, a volunteer at NESTAC, said: I started the FGM reaction blog last year and it has been a huge success. I’ve been contacted by women who have had experience or know someone who has experienced this traumatic experience.

The BAME community was the most vulnerable and adversely affected during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially women having a hard time dealing with the mental health problems arising from trauma, and FGM is part of it.

We are also explaining the British laws regarding these practices and the consequences of violations. We hope this will deter most people and help spread the message as we continue our quest.

Training: NESTAC trains volunteers to raise awareness of the adverse effects of FGM. Credit: NESTAC

Sarah Malik, FGM Coordinator, Cross-Cultural Counselor and Psychotherapist in Greater Manchester, said: Still planning to make sure it’s not done.

During Covid, we do everything with Zoom. Since many of the people we work with don’t have cell phones, we really had to adjust the way we work to support their families.

Working at the grassroots level, I can actually hear people’s voices and I think what people are asking for is a little respect for cultural practices. So don’t treat us criminals. We didn’t know what we were doing. wrong.

FGM was included in the Serious Crimes Act in 2015 and received serious reactions, but as FGM is a cultural practice, workers are emphasizing the need for a more sensitive approach.

NESTAC continues to provide women’s support group video calls and educate volunteers to support the community and get things done from scratch.

Ms Malik said: What you can do more is renew your professional training.

I know there are many courses that can be done online, but I think people need a more interactive and immersive experience where they can really understand what FGM does for individuals. The main thing we get is the idea that they are being criminalized. .

We must be compassionate and remember where the family began.

From research, it is clear that a lot of work is still needed to eradicate FGM in the UK and around the world.

However, raising awareness, encouraging open dialogue, and encouraging political participation at a regional and global level can help end these abuses.

Photo of Womanizer WOW Tech on Unsplash

