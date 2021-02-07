Opinion | Why the United States needs the Romney family plan





But there are two reasons the Conservatives who backed the Gingrich-era reforms to give Romneys’ plan a hearing. First, some of its incentive plans clearly cut in favor of work and marriage, not against. One of the main reasons the old welfare system discouraged work was that its benefits could immediately disappear if a recipient found a job, because every dollar earned meant a dollar less in welfare. But the Romney subsidy only disappears for high incomes, so there is no deterrent for a low-income parent from taking a job. Meanwhile, the plan also modifies the earned income tax credit to make it more marriage and work-friendly, potentially offsetting the disincentives created by family allowances.

However, the main reason the Conservatives favor the generosity of the Romneys plans is that we live in a very different world than 1996. Then America had an overall birth rate that was always around the replacement level, and a replacement level. stubbornly high teenage birth rates in communities struggling with chronic poverty. It is reasonable, in this context, for social protection reform to focus on breaking a cycle in which teenage pregnancy risks long-lasting unemployment and subsidized dependency.

Today the situation is different. The teenage birth rate has dropped to its lowest level in modern American history, and meanwhile the overall birth rate has also plummeted, with Covid-19 providing an additional fertility suppressor. (If the United States had just maintained its 2008 fertility rate, 5.8 million more children would exist today.) Neither political coalition yet realizes the consequences of this fertility collapse, but we will all live with its consequences in stagnation, loneliness, alienation for decades to come.

In this environment, it is worth risking a small incentive to have and raise children in non-ideal circumstances in order to create a more welcoming society for the education of children in general. Conservative goals of supporting work and marriage remain important, but in balance they need to give way a bit to a more basic goal that society needs to reproduce.

For that matter, the more liberal goal of fairness should also pay off, which is why the Romney plan would actually be better without the income cap, with a family benefit going even to fertile billionaires.

To a much greater extent than 25 years ago, America simply needs more babies from the rich and the poor and the middle class. Public policy alone cannot deliver them, even something as ambitious as the Romney plan. But his reasonable goal is not an immediate baby boom, as desirable as that may be. It is about laying the strongest possible political foundation on which a more fertile, young and hopeful society could possibly be built.

