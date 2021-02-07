Subaru gains market share in US despite COVID-19





In December, Subaru Corp. CEO Tomomi Nakamura told Automotive News that the automaker is focusing on US market share with the next step of 5% as a target.

“We’re not too far off from being able to get there,” Walters said.

“In fact, there are months where our retail market share is already 5%, so we’re pretty encouraged by that. I think we’re getting close enough just to say, ‘Keep doing business from the right way. Play it for the long haul. “If we can do that, we’ll definitely hit that 5% at some point.”

4.2 percent market share and nine years of growth is a striking difference from Subaru’s past when it was a niche import brand with consistent annual sales in the United States. less than 200,000 vehicles and a market share of less than 1.5 percent.

From 2001 to 2004, Subaru’s market share remained at 1.1%. It rose to 1.2% in 2005, but remained there until 2008 when it rose to 1.4%.

Subaru’s market share increased to 2.1% in 2009 and 2.3% in 2010, but fell to 2.1% in 2011 before the streak began.

Subaru has overtaken Kia, Dodge, GMC and Volkswagen in terms of market share during the streak.

The Subaru range has also grown. It added the Crosstrek subcompact crossover and BRZ coupe in 2012 and returned to the three-row crossover segment with the Ascent in 2018.

“When we started this nine years ago, and just the overall increase in sales going back about 12 years, it really started with a good product and the right product, [and] does very well with the right sizing SUVs with the right content, ”said Walters.

“Then you associate that with the branding, the marketing and the Love campaign, [and] it was very stable for us because we were able to develop our brand image there. “

