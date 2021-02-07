Conversation halted on joint Covid loan debt collectors for Bank of England





The conversation to create industry-wide debt collection services to track unpaid Covid-backed loans has halted, making it possible for individual British banks to deal with expected fraud and defaults.

It has borrowed £45 billion to help small businesses overcome the epidemic under the government’s “bounce back” loan plan.

The first of the 1.47 million loans (with government guarantees from commercial lenders) will start paying 2.5% interest in May, one year after the program began.

The lobby group UK Finance has been leading the debate over shared legal entities involving professional debt collection outsourcing companies, as it was expected to be too burdensome for individual banks to handle.

However, according to those familiar with the discussion, some of the UK’s largest lenders such as HSBC and Lloyds are plagued by the idea of ​​a centralized “utility”, which, according to those familiar with the discussion, has been proposed to oversee the controversial release of the plan.

The State Audit Bureau says taxpayers are losing up to £26 billion due to fraud and bankruptcy, which allowed businesses to borrow up to £50,000.

Fear of massive defaults has already led the Treasury to extend its repayment period by four years.

Large banks were disappointed with the range of shared utilities. Initially, I was eager to protect them from the “PR disaster” that could arise when pursuing small businesses struggling to wander through the courts.

Management doesn’t want to be accused of lack of effort to recover the loan before relying on a 100% government guarantee for losses.

“We wanted the utility to do a full end-to-end job on the loan. . .[but]Now they’re proposing that the utility does some basic basic work and the banks do the collection,” one person familiar with the talks told the Financial Times. “I am no longer on the board. We have the ability to do this in-house, so the utility looks like extra cost and bureaucracy.”

“There is very limited what the utility will actually do.” “If our own efforts are exhausted, we can go straight to the government and get a guarantee.”

Large banks have already hired hundreds of additional debt collection staff and fraud and money laundering experts to assist with repayment management. However, smaller lenders are still lobbying to share the burden as they do not have the same ability to hire and invest in new IT systems.

One government official said full-service utilities were “very unlikely now,” and said there were problems with coordinating 29 accredited lenders as part of the plan. Dealing with the torrent of expected fraud and default is now likely to be addressed by individual lenders themselves.

Another participant in the plan said that discussions continued between banks, trading institutions and the Ministry of Finance, but that it is more likely that a basic code of conduct or framework will emerge to ensure consistent treatment of customers. “Nothing has been ruled out,” he added.

A spokesman for UK Finance declined to comment.

Further reporting by Nicholas Megaw

