Three UK manufacturers selected for rapid Covid testing





The UK government has chosen three UK companies for rapid Corona 19 testing to free its reliance on foreign producers and create a domestic diagnostic industry for future infectious disease outbreaks.

The two briefed on this decision showed that the Ministry of Health chose Omega Diagnostics, SureScreen and Global Access Diagnostics to produce up to 2 million side flow devices (LFDs) per week in the UK.

The government has been striving to develop the domestic diagnostic industry since early last year, when the Corona 19 crisis brought ministers to face a shortage of vital medical resources. In particular, as part of the’Project Defend’, it is seeking ways to lower China’s dependence on major imports.

Baroness Dido Harding, head of test and trace, spoke in front of MP on Wednesday, saying of LFD that “there is a lot of ambition to create UK domestic manufacturing capabilities.” The subject of fierce criticism.

As part of this drive, the government paid £6.2 million to consulting firm PA Consulting last year to find a suitable UK LFD manufacturer and scale the manufacturing to reach 2 million tests per day by April 2021.

Unlike conventional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which can take up to a day to find and process the viral genetic material, LFDs do not need to be analyzed in the laboratory. This test works by looking for protein antigens that live on the surface of the virus and adding a liquid reagent to a sample of saliva or nasal swabs.

Air transport cost of 170 million pounds for lateral flow device tests from China to the UK since the onset of the pandemic

After discovering that several studies miss up to 60% of active infections, a fierce scientific line of accuracy and safety for these tests came out. One group of researchers continues to trump the device as the only viable way to identify a large portion of the public who is not experiencing symptoms of the disease, while the other says it is likely to kill more people than they saved.

Despite the controversy, the government, which has doubled the launch of LFDs, has relied almost entirely on limited supplies from the United States and China and is desperate to increase domestic production.

According to the open contract, at least £1.5 billion has been spent on testing so far, and last month it closed an additional £911 million bid. Most of the expenditure went to the American company Innova, which had contracted £1 billion to procure hundreds of millions of devices manufactured in China.

The Ministry of Health has spent £170 million on air transport carrying out this test from China to the UK since the epidemic began, according to the contract.

Global Access Diagnostics, which currently has 70 employees but plans to hire an additional 210 by April, is a Bedfordshire mass manufacturing company that was separated from diagnostics firm Mologic last year. According to Mark Radford, the company’s managing director, it has received about £10 million in money and equipment from the UK government.

The company plans to expand its annual side flow test production from 40m to 250m by early May.

recommendation

SureScreen, an eastern Midland-based company that has provided 2 million lateral flow tests to the UK government to date, has received a funding of £11.3 million under a publicly available contract.

Omega Diagnosis, Sure Screen, and Global Access Diagnosis, based in Scotland and Cambridge, all declined to comment on the government contract.

The Ministry of Health “We now have the largest diagnostic network in UK history, and our procurement strategy for testing gives the UK the supplies it needs to support an extension of existing symptom testing and ongoing asymptomatic testing.” Said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos