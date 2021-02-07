‘Another wave is possible’: Paris braces for British Covid variant | World news





At 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, the emergency room waiting room at Lari Boisir Hospital in Paris was still empty, and before the epidemic, a sign indicating the emergency room during strike was adorned with festoons, but remained pointed in its place.

There was no siren screaming and no one wore PPE. It was calm and kept calm, but the calm may not last.

Despite the 6pm-6am curfew that has been in place since January 16th, the rate of Covid-19 infections accounted for by the so-called British variant is growing exponentially by 50% per week in France.

Case case

That rate is still as low as about 14%, but the scientific committee advising the government is expecting that UK strains, which could be spread more quickly, will prevail in the virus population by early March, and a third shutdown to try this Did not rule out. Slowing the progress as already imposed in the UK, Ireland and Portugal.

Although things were worse in other parts of France, especially in the southeast, Lariboisire hadn’t seen a surge of Covid-19 cases after winter holidays and had no flu epidemic to talk about this winter. The de France region is far from saturated. The niche allowed employees to stock up.

The Lariboisires emergency room is one of the busiest in the U.S., treating 250 patients a day prior to Corona 19, about twice the national average.

Last Monday, department head Dr. Eric Revue posted a 200 drop due to curfew, and overall suffered less damage at night.

All patients are regularly and quickly tested for Covid upon arrival. While Dr. Revue suspects that more people are staying at home and dying, the flow of elderly Covid-19 patients is a steady stream, and Covid-19 is often found, but another important phenomenon is an increase in patients with mental health problems.

Overnight, the department admitted a 55-year-old woman who took too much antidepressants and a very agitated and suicidal young man who consumed a lot of alcohol and cannabis.

These cases are common, Dr. Revue said. At the beginning of the year, psychiatric patients not only suffered the worst from lack of drugs, but also suffered from restraints and discontinuation of follow-up. He said the number of victims of domestic violence has risen markedly, with an average daily defensive incident on average during the spring season.

In the hospital intensive care unit, half of the 18 beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients, one of whom died in a short time. He was at risk of contagion and was waiting for a family visit because his coffin had to be sealed before leaving the hospital.

The door of the room of a Covid-19 patient was closed, and the room of another primarily toxicology patient remained open. An internal Covid-19 patient had one door closed due to very strict standards for entry and exit because pneumonia was caused by a highly drug-resistant bacteria.

However, in general, ICU staff were not dressed from head to toe in PPE. Professor Bruno Mgarbane, head of the department, said that familiarity has reduced the fear of disease. Nurse Nour Kaya also agreed. Sometimes, when running to a desaturated patient [whose arterial oxygen level has suddenly dropped], I might even forget my coat or mask, she said.

Kaya, 27, was infected with Covid-19 in October, infecting another family member who lives with her.

My 47-year-old mother was admitted to the hospital, but she recovered. Most of her colleagues had similar stories. There was fatigue. They were offered a one-time payment of 1,500 in the spring, which was welcome. We favored more equipment and more workforce so we could do better.

Everyone knew the crisis wasn’t over. Vaccine protection will not be important until the fall, Mgarbane said. So another wave is completely possible. Dr. Revue said he was happy with his team, esprit de corps. Even the most combative strikers put everything here. They were heroic. We felt we were doing the real thing.

But he said he was worried about what would happen if pressure and solidarity finally declined.

Kaya agreed. I think there is a high probability of a strike again.

