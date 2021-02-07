Harvard astronomer claims alien ship visited us





This undated portrait, courtesy of Lotem Loeb, shows his father, Professor Abraham Loeb of Harvard University in Lexington, Massachusetts

Finding out that there is intelligent life beyond our planet could be the most transformative event in human history, but what if scientists decide to collectively ignore the evidence suggesting that this has happened? already produced?

This is the premise of a new book by a top astronomer, which argues that the simplest and best explanation for the highly unusual characteristics of an interstellar object that passed through our solar system in 2017 is that it was extraterrestrial technology.

Does that sound weird to you? Avi Loeb says the evidence is to the contrary, and is convinced his peers in the scientific community are so consumed with group thinking that they are unwilling to wield Occam’s razor.

She was the longest-serving chair of astronomy at Harvard, published hundreds of pioneering articles, and collaborated with greats like the late Stephen Hawking, which makes it hard to dismiss.

“To think that we are unique, special and privileged is arrogant,” he told AFP on a video call.

“The correct approach is to be modest and say, ‘We are nothing special, there are many other cultures and we just need to find them.’ ‘

Mysterious visitor

Loeb, 58, makes the argument for the extraterrestrial origins of the object named ‘Oumuamua “scout” in Hawaiian in “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth”.

The facts are as follows.

In October 2017, astronomers observed an object moving so quickly that it could only have come from another departure of the first recorded interstellar intruder.

It didn’t appear to be an ordinary boulder, for after launching a slingshot around the Sun, it accelerated and deviated from the expected path, propelled by a mysterious force.

There are two shapes which correspond to the observed peculiarities long and thin like a cigar, as seen in this artist’s illustration, or flat and round like a pancake, almost like a razor

This could be easily explained if it was a comet expelling gas and debris, but there was no visible evidence of this “outgassing”.

The traveler also fell in a weird way, as indicated by the way it got brighter and darker in scientists’ telescopes, and it was unusually bright, perhaps suggesting it was made from it. ‘a shiny metal.

In order to explain what happened, astronomers had to come up with new theories, such as that it was made of hydrogen ice and therefore would not have visible traces, or that it was disintegrating. in a cloud of dust.

“These ideas that have come to explain the specific properties of ‘Oumuamua always involve something that we have never seen before,” Loeb said.

“If this is the direction we are going, then why not consider an artificial origin?”

Sail in the light

“ Oumuamua was never photographed up close during his brief stay, we only learned of his existence once he was already on the verge of exiting our solar system.

There are two shapes that correspond to the observed peculiarities, long and thin like a cigar, or flat and round like a pancake, almost like a razor.

Loeb says the simulations favor the latter and believes the object was deliberately designed as a light sail propelled by stellar radiation.

Another quirk was the way the object moved, compounding the strangeness of its passage.

Before encountering our Sun, ‘Oumuamua was “at rest” compared to nearby stars that were statistically very rare. Rather than seeing it as a vessel moving through space, from the point of view of the object, our solar system collided with it.

Avi Loeb thinks’ Oumuamuah could be a veil of light, like the ones sent into space by the Plantary Society and seen in this artist’s rendering

“Maybe Oumuamua was like a buoy set in the expanse of the universe,” writes Loeb.

Like a trigger wire left by an intelligent life form, waiting to be triggered by a star system.

Unite humanity

Loeb’s ideas put him at odds with his fellow astronomers.

In Forbes, astrophysicist Ethan Siegel called Loeb a “once respected scientist” who, failing to convince his peers of his arguments, had begun to bow to the public.

Loeb, for his part, protests a “culture of intimidation” in the academy that punishes those who question orthodoxy just as Galileo was punished when he proposed that Earth should not be the center of the universe.

Compared to the speculative but respected branches of theoretical physics, such as the search for dark matter or the multiverse, the search for extraterrestrial life is a much more sensible path to pursue, he said.

This is why Loeb is pushing for a new branch of astronomy, “space archeology,” to research the biological and technological signatures of aliens.

“If we find evidence of technologies that took a million years to develop, then we can get a shortcut to those technologies, we can use them on Earth,” said Loeb, who spent his childhood on a farm. Israeli to read philosophy and think about life. questions.

Such a discovery could also “make us feel like we are part of the same team” as humanity faces threats ranging from climate change to nuclear conflict.

“Rather than fighting like nations so often do, maybe we would collaborate.”

Scientists push back on Harvard’s ‘alien spaceships’ theory

2021 AFP

Quote: Harvard astronomer claims the alien vessel visited us (2021, February 6) retrieved February 7, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-harvard-astronomer-alien-vessel- paid.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair use for study or private research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for information only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos