British companies seeing Brexit’s bullish





Stephen Carr is hiring 150 dock workers in Liverpool, as many British ports are struggling with trade delays and declines after Brexit. “We currently have 80-90% production capacity and are growing,” said Carr, commercial director at Peel Ports who considers Liverpool one of the UK transport hubs.

The Covid-19 pandemic and new border controls with the EU have overturned the continent-wide business model and are beginning to feel the economic impact. Fish and meat spoiled due to delays and complicated paperwork. Many companies have stopped shipping to the UK due to increased billing.

Economists predict that withdrawal from the EU will reduce Britain’s prosperity, but the opportunity is available amidst the chaos, argues Mark Gregory, UK chief economist at EY, a professional services firm. “Brexit is a process, not an event, and winners and losers will become apparent over time.”

Liverpool, the UK’s fifth-largest container port located in northwest England, is one of the early winners, gaining traffic from its southern rivals as logistics companies try to avoid congestion at busier channel junctions.

Three new services have been launched in Liverpool following an investment of over £400 million in recent months. One gets unaccompanied containers every week from Santander, northern Spain. Carr said, “It must have gone past France and through the channel.”

Another acquired transatlantic freight trade heading north of England from Felix Stowe, a crowded southern port. Instead of delaying the risk, the shipper loads a smaller vessel that stops at Liverpool.

The third is Liverpool’s first connection with East Asia in decades. The shipping line CMA CGM stops at Dunkirk, unloads containers and picks up other containers in northern France and Belgium before heading to Liverpool.

Some EU retailers have decided to keep more stock in the UK to ensure delivery times during border delays. One UK logistics operator, who declined to nominate, said it was opening up warehouse space for EU customers. “We are working with a Polish company. While stocking and shipping for EU customers in the UK, Polish customers do the same in the EU, restricting cross borders.

“There will be a lot of these partnerships,” he said.

Gareth Fry of Statiflo moves warehouse from Europe to Macclesfield © Mark Waugh Manchester Press Photography Ltd

Some manufacturers have reorganized their operations to take full advantage of the changed trading environment.

Statiflo, a manufacturer of static mixers used in water and other industries, changed its warehouses to supply countries outside the EU from Germany to its Macclesfield base. Managing Director Gareth Fry said, “We were able to build a German business, but we have expertise in the UK. Exported to more than 80 countries and used to process customs documents. “The problem is that companies that sold only to Europe didn’t actually export. They don’t know what to do now,” Fry said.

Brandauer, an engineering firm in West Midlands, has benefited from a drop in the pound. © Daniel Graves

For Brandauer, a 160-year-old family-owned engineering firm, the drop in the pound due to Brexit increased demand abroad for their products. The Birmingham-based company is hiring and expects to grow beyond the pandemic scale this year.

“We recently won business in France, the Netherlands and Germany,” said Chief Executive Rowan Crozier. “We haven’t lost a single EU customer.”

Brandauer, which makes precision parts for cars, razors, medical devices, and Cern’s large haulers, exports 75% of its production.

Gregory of EY said he expects manufacturers to move production from the UK to the UK and cease operations that are part of the EU-wide supply chain. So, despite the decline in overall EU internal investment in the four years following the Brexit referendum in June 2016, it has increased in some sectors as companies prepare to make products in the UK for the UK market.

“As the supply chain moves in response to new trade requirements, there is a potential for increased UK investment in sectors such as food and high-tech manufacturing, while export-oriented sectors such as automotive and financial services may well experience capital outflows.” Said.

Inevitably, one big growth market is bureaucracy, given the additional bureaucracy and paperwork associated with EU-UK transactions agreed by both sides on Christmas Eve.

Watford-based accounting firm Hillier Hopkins has become an accredited customs agent when the British government says UK companies are required to file 255 million customs declarations a year.

recommendation

Ruth Corkin, a former HMRC employee, used government funds for training and currently hires apprentices. “We could see there would be a market,” she said. She added that the software needed to fill out the report was too expensive and too complex to run a small company, making the service very important and busy.

HMRC’s Customs Declaration Service (CDS) is difficult for businesses to access and is still in development. The old Chief system is currently being used for most transactions, and it can take 3 to 12 months to register and protect the necessary software.

“It takes too much time. If this continues, you should reduce your VAT work. That means hiring someone else,” Corkin added.

Simon Hart, international senior partner at RSM, an accountant, said he expected the system to stagnate. “We need to get used to more paperwork. If you’re the best in your class, people will come to you whether you need to fill out the paperwork or not,” he said.

Opportunities and Troubles — How a company used Brexit bureaucratic tape

Ruth Corkin has more than 30 years of experience in VAT calculations and tax returns, but the new customs system is the hardest thing she has ever handled.

Recently, it took me a day to fill out an online form from Romania to send a van full of motorcycle parts to her customer in Hertfordshire.

She explained the costs involved, most of which are now passed on to small traders. The software that connects to the HMRC system can cost from £500 to nearly £5,000 per month and may incur additional charges for each declaration. To bring goods to some ports, you have to pay for a “badge” to access the container inventory system. Dover doesn’t charge anything, but it costs £1,000 per port annually.

The supplier had to pay the local agent because the van had to file a customs declaration in Romanian before leaving Romania.

“Then it filled everything and the red light came on. Said I need a preferred certificate. I know from my training that I don’t need a preferred certificate.

“Then you need to enter the name of the ferry you are taking and the International Maritime Organization number. I found it to be DFDS at the time, so I searched for it on Google. ”

After connecting to HMRC’s Import and Export Cargo Customs Processing (Chief) system, she finally filed a declaration.

“The next morning, at 9 o’clock, a customer called and said that the goods arrived at the customer’s address without receiving a report from the system. They were startled,” she said.

