“There will be other Super Bowls.” US officials warn of gatherings for Sunday’s game to avoid spread of Covid-19





As the Covid-19 figures move in the right direction across much of the United States, officials across the country have warned of Super Bowl gatherings to avoid a new wave of infections.

“While the instinct may be to celebrate together, we cannot be arrogant,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Saturday. “We must continue to do what we know is effective in taming the virus: wear a mask, respect social distance and avoid gatherings.”

“We can beat this thing, but we have to stay smart,” he added.

Warnings came from all corners of the country ahead of Sunday’s big game, with local and state leaders reminding Americans that despite encouraging signs of fewer new cases and fewer hospitalizations, this is not the case. moment to drop their guards.

That’s because the experts have made it clear that the United States is still not out of the woods. Thousands of Americans continue to lose their lives from the virus every day. And the detection of several variants of Covid-19 now poses new challenges.

“When people get together in nearby private residences, it’s one of the most effective ways to spread this disease,” Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said last week. “We cannot afford to have the disease spreading now, with these mutations and variants.”

As Florida prepares to host the Super Bowl, cases and hospitalizations statewide have seen a steady decline over the past month. Health officials on Saturday reported more than 7,400 new cases of Covid-19 and more than 140 new deaths linked to the virus.

But with thousands of new infections still reported daily, the state’s health department has urged residents to consider safer options for Sunday, including hosting a virtual Super Bowl watch party or hosting their rallies at outdoors, where viewers can sit six feet apart.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told MSNBC on Friday that “there will be more Super Bowls” in the future for Americans to resume their traditional celebrations.

“Enjoy the Super Bowl but don’t do it with a large crowd of people in your house, somewhere where it’s cold and you don’t have good ventilation. It’s a perfect setup for hosting a mini super-spreader event, ”he said.

Why cases may have a downward trend

The drop in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States comes after several brutal months that have seen regular and grim records in these numbers.

But now the country has just recorded its eighth consecutive day with fewer than 100,000 Covid-19 hospitalizations, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. It comes a month after the United States hit its highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations: more than 132,400 Americans were in hospital with the virus on January 6, according to the project.

The seven-day national average of new cases is also significantly different from what it was a month ago: As of January 6, the country was recording an average of more than 220,000 new cases per day. As of Saturday, the seven-day average was more than 120,000 new cases per day.

What is likely behind the decline, Fauci said, is that the natural pattern of numbers increased after the holidays and are now leveling off, combined with more Americans taking safety measures.

“That’s what I think is happening: a combination of the natural peak, as well as people doubling up on public health measures,” Fauci told MSNBC on Friday.

And while many parts of the country have relaxed restrictions due to declining numbers, others are doubling their security measures.

Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer told CNN on Saturday that the county was still “away from indoor restaurants.” The county, which has battled a crippling Covid-19 crisis, recently announced that restaurants could reopen for al fresco dining with restrictions.

“The virus spreads very easily when you don’t have a face mask on, so when you’re inside eating or drinking and you have to cover your face, it’s like the perfect environment for this virus to is passed on, ”Ferrer said.

In New Orleans, several bars have been closed after failing to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, officials said on Saturday.

“Yesterday we spoke directly with the bars who continue to fail to follow all of the guidelines put in place by this administration to protect our residents,” said Peter Bowen, deputy administrative director of the Office of External Affairs and Services. city, in a statement.

“We said we knew who you were, what you were doing and how you were trying to hide what you were doing, and WHAT we were going to do if you continued,” Bowen added in her statement. “That’s what we mean, and we’re not done yet.”

Over 30 million Americans received first dose of vaccine

Meanwhile, more than 30 million Americans have received at least their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 8 million Americans have received their two doses of the vaccine, according to CDC data.

In parts of the country, local leaders have started to focus on improving accessibility to vaccines for underserved and vulnerable communities.

In Houston, government officials have called for more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to be sent to local public hospitals that reach these communities.

“You can have the best health care in the world, but if people don’t have it, it’s like you don’t have it at all,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a press conference on Saturday.

Local leaders said some hospitals open to uninsured people receive a lower percentage of doses than private hospitals – but 88% of the doses they provide are for people of color.

“If you want to fix the disparity, you have to send the doses to the sites that reach those areas,” Turner said.

In the North-East, another challenge: the weather.

A huge winter storm that hit the region last week disrupted vaccination efforts in several states and on Saturday Cuomo announced that some vaccination sites in New York would suspend operations on Sunday “due to the looming winter storm. “.

“New Yorkers with appointments for tests or vaccinations at these sites will receive notification of these suspensions by text and telephone. The appointments will be postponed until later in the week, ”said a press release from the governor’s office.

