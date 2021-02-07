How to convert UK’household rent’ to’buy household’ | Larry Elliott | business





Fortune is a British obsession. As soon as the first blockade was over, there was an explosive activity in the housing market and now it seems to be moving away. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said if the only economic statistics available were those for mortgage approvals, it would never have been possible to know if there was a pandemic outbreak in 2020.

There has been a clear difference between the strongest home loan demand since 2007 and the rest of the economy. Even after a moderate decline in January, prices are still rising at an annual rate of 5.4% according to Halifax and 6.4% according to Nationwide.

Halifax’s UK Home Price Survey

Prices are high because there is a structural imbalance between supply and demand. All governments arrived at their offices and promised to increase the number of new homes to be built, but the facts speak for themselves. In the 30 years from 1958 to 1988, about 7.5 million homes were built in England. In the next 30 years, that number has dropped by more than half to about 3.1 m. Housing supply is subject to strict green belt regulations, local planning rules, and a lack of land value taxes to curb stockpiling.

As the UK is a relatively small country with a growing population, demand for housing is high and housing prices tend to rise more than the overall inflation rate. But last year there were additional factors. Official rates have been cut to all-time lows. Funds flowing into the economy through the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program promoted mortgage lending. Rishi Sunak decided that the real estate market should cut stamp duty temporarily. Because of the closure, people longed for a house with a garden. Finally, the government has eliminated one thing that could trigger a plunge in housing prices: the big rise in the unemployment rate.

Bigger losers than ever, young people want to buy their first home. For rent members of the long-suffering generation, there is nothing to cheer when prices soar. This is because you have to save longer to make your deposit. Most people under the age of 30 would see a big drop in house prices as a blessing, not a curse.

That possibility should not be completely ruled out. The market is already weakening as stamp duty holidays have had the effect of driving the 2020 move that will take place in 2021. It is also entirely feasible if Sunak withdraws the stimulus too quickly or if there is another wave of infection. Tsunamis will overlap this spring and summer.

However, prices are likely to rise or fall slightly, with significant differences depending on the location and type of house. Interest rates will not increase anytime soon and the supply-demand mismatch will continue.

This all means Mom and Dad’s bank will be open for those who are lucky enough to have an account there, and they will put pressure on the government to come up with plans such as purchasing assistance to provide subsidized loans first time buyer . New help with buying plans may be in your next month’s budget.

However, helping the purchase with both mom and dad banks has the same effect. They increase home prices and make life harder for those who do not have wealthy parents or who cannot get state support.

In this context, a new paper written by economist Gerard Lyons for a central right-wing think tank policy exchange on how to tackle housing market problems and convert rentals into households is noteworthy. It’s not because ministers often use policy exchanges to come up with ideas. It’s also because Lyons worked closely with Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London. It is clear that he was well briefed.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

This paper says that action is needed on both sides of the supply-demand equation. On the supply side, a homebuilding boom is needed to provide affordable real estate on a large scale. On the demand side, if you build more houses, people should be able to afford them, which means access to finances.

The problem is that the household rent cannot sustain the mortgage payment that has been shown to be possible by paying the rent to the landlord. Rather, the problem is that you cannot raise the deposit you need to meet the demanding requirements of your lender. His solution provides a 95% loan value home loan, but is a form of mixed mortgage product offered by three different financial institutions. The riskiest part of a mortgage between 85% and 95% of the home’s value will be provided by the investment bank. The middle part is provided by retail banks and construction associations, and the last part is provided by long-term investors such as pension funds.

The newspaper supports the idea of ​​land tax and says that stamp duty holidays should be permanent, with no levies on low-cost homes.

The level of owner-occupancy has fallen from a peak of 71% at the beginning of this century to 64% after a decade and a half, and has been around since. One of the (many) reasons Conservatives don’t do the right polls among young people is that their policies are tailored to the interests of older voters. Lyons says this should change. But clearing up the UK housing mess is not a technical issue, it’s incredibly political, so it takes a hard choice.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos