Arrest warrant for 1MDB property charges provided to British law firm | World news





The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has issued an arrest warrant to some of London’s top law firms in an effort to seize hundreds of millions of dollars allegedly in revenue from major international scams held on behalf of clients.

According to court records reviewed by Guardian, the British National Crime Agency (NCA) served the warrant at the London Central Office of the elite Clyde & Co, on behalf of DoJ.

A warrant signed by a US federal judge confirmed the defendant with $330m (243m) held in a bank account at Clyde & Co’s NatWest branch in the city.

According to DoJ filings, a sort of arrest warrant used to confiscate property or assets was served by the law firm on October 29 to secure funds.

DoJ claims that this money came from a complex scam against Malaysian State Investment Fund 1MDB, which embezzled more than $4 billion from the fund, bribed and laundered the lavish lifestyle of perpetrators.

U.S. and Malaysian authorities continue to collect money related to fraud, many of which are used to fund Hollywood films and cost $250 million for items including super yachts and paintings by Van Gogh and Monet. Used as.

DoJ’s anti-money laundering expert prosecutors claim that the money held by Clyde & Co is all of the proceeds from the first phase of the 1MDB scam, known to have stolen $1 billion of 1MDB funds.

According to the prosecution, $700 million was spent for personal satisfaction of 1MDB conspirators, and $300 million was converted into a joint venture between 1MDB and PetroSaudi, a little-known oil company founded by Saudi businessman Tarek Obaid with lawmakers. Saudi royal family.

DoJ first accused PetroSaudi of joining the scam in 2016, and later claimed that Obaid was a key member of coordinating plans for this phase and generating revenue. Obid, who was accused of fraud in Malaysia last year, consistently denied all illegal activities.

Last year, U.S. and Malaysian prosecutors began to focus their attention on claiming that the funds held by Clyde & Co were the return of the 1MDB-PetroSaudi joint venture. DoJ filed a civil confiscation lawsuit to seize funds, causing legal disputes in the US and UK.

The documents in the lawsuit revealed the complex path taken before the alleged 1MDB fraudulent proceeds reached detention at London’s top law firm.

The relationship between Clyde & Cos and PetroSaudi seems to have begun around 2015 when the law firm began to represent PetroSaudi in an unpaid bills dispute with the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

According to the DoJ, PetroSaudi used a 1MDB fund to purchase two used and old rigs, and then signed an offshore drilling contract with PDVSA in 2010.

However, when PDVSA refused to pay PetroSaudis bills for drilling in Venezuela, PetroSaudi requested payment through a Portuguese bank letter of credit. In 2015, PDVSA challenged PetroSaudis eligibility for this bank guarantee in an arbitral tribunal.

PetroSaudi ultimately dominated in this case, and last year, about $380 million was awarded, most of which were deposited into the Clyde & Cos escrow account.

Any information on this story? Email [email protected], or send a message to (UK) +44 7584 640566 or (US) +1646886 8761 using Signal or WhatsApp.

A spokesman for Clyde & Co argued that the funds were the proceeds of the pending letter of credit and the court of appeals ruled that PetroSaudi was entitled to the money. He added: Our intervention occurs because we held funds under the orders and directions of the arbitral tribunal.

Earlier this month, however, the DoJ told California’s federal court that it was 1MDB’s fraudulent revenue, regardless of whether the funds were willingly paid or paid under an arbitral award.

PetroSaudi, which is challenging DoJ’s allegations of confiscation, dismisses DoJ’s allegations and claims that money was created through legitimate business activities.

Further, PetroSaudi sued Clyde & Co at the end of last year after the company refused to pay from the escrow account. Documents say the law firm is afraid of criminal charges if you transfer money from your account.

PetroSaudi is asking the High Court to force Clyde & Co to transfer funds. The DoJ featured a mortgage attack on a US arrest warrant and an attempt to extinguish the money, and said it is currently in danger.

PetroSaudis claimed to a former attorney that Clyde & Co ended a five-year relationship representing the company amid increasing prosecution charges for allegations of being involved in 1MDB fraud.

Clyde & Co declined to answer questions about when it first became aware of the charges against PetroSaudi and refused to disclose what due diligence was conducted to ensure that the funds at the center of the dispute with the PDVSA were not criminal proceeds.

The spokesperson said the company adheres to the highest professional and ethical standards and will continue to fully comply with our legal and regulatory obligations as warranted by the case.

PetroSaudi and Obaid’s attorneys did not respond to the Guardians’ request for comment.

