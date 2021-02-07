Utility works to affect a section of US Route 84 in South East Lubbock | KLBK | KAMC





LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) The following is a press release from the HPWD:

What are the main challenges for groundwater conservation in the Ogallala aquifer region? What strategies are needed to help preserve this natural resource? What can be done to help support rural communities who depend on irrigated agriculture for their local economy? These questions and many more will be addressed during the virtual summit of the Ogallala aquifer to be held on February 24 and 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The High Plains Groundwater Conservation District (HPWD) in Lubbock invites anyone interested to participate in this two-day virtual event. People are encouraged to register by February 23. There is a general admission fee of $ 40 and a fee of $ 20 for agricultural producers and students. Speakers, panelists and media representatives can register free of charge. Zoom meeting details will be shared with attendees after registration. The Ogallala Aquifer Virtual Summit 2021 offers producers and water managers the opportunity to connect and agree on many important dimensions of the future of this region, said Dr. Brent Auvermann, director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension. Center in Amarillo. He is co-chair of the event. The Ogallala Aquifer is the basis of parts of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. While many producers / farmer organizations are likely to participate, the organizers see this as a great opportunity for bankers, city managers, teachers, utility managers and others to learn about the Ogallala aquifer. and find ways to save it for future use. Water conservation technologies are useful – and we need more. However, human decision making is the real key to keeping the Ogallala, Auvermann said. This decision-making process can be improved by making solid, scientific data on water available to the public. Katherine Drury, HPWD Education and Outreach Coordinator, is one of the panelists for the February 25 session, Effective Communications and Training the Next Generation of Water Leaders.

Members of this panel will give a brief overview of the ways in which people get their water information. They will then discuss methods to improve learning opportunities for maximum impact, Drury said. In addition to the panels and moderated workshops, the meeting will also feature updates on projects, new programs, activities and policies resulting from the Ogallala Aquifer 2018 Summit in Garden City, KS. The Virtual Summit is sponsored by the US Department of Agriculture’s Ogallala Water Coordinated Agriculture Project Team, Texas A&M AgriLife, the Kansas Water Office, the USDA-ARS Ogallala Aquifer Program and others. agencies in the Ogallala aquifer region. HPWD is among the supporters of the Virtual Summit 2021. The conference agenda and other information can be found at ogallalawater.org. Established in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect and prevent the waste of groundwater in its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district established in Texas.

Visit our website at www.hpwd.org.

