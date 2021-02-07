Call to share preliminary vaccines with the UK, Ireland and developing countries





Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine box

The UK is being urged to share surplus vaccines with surrounding and developing countries.

World Health Organization (WHO) Covid-19 envoy Dr David Nabarro said it would be completely understandable for the UK to order 400 million doses of the vaccine, but if more than 50 are vaccinated in the UK, the following should be considered: Sharing vaccines with poor countries.

Last week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock pledged to be generous with the supply of vaccines worldwide, acknowledging that the UK has enough doses to immunize the UK population at least three times.

Dr. Nabarro told Sky News Sophy Ridge on Sunday: Now politicians believe that their main task is to vaccinate everyone in their country.

We think citizens can talk to politicians and say, wait a minute, they are actually part of the world. We believe that making sure everyone in the world gets what they need is our top priority.

He added that 100 countries have signed the WHO’s vaccine-sharing covas plan, they are ready to get the vaccine and have the money to buy a dose.

(PA graphics)

Mary Lou McDonald, president of Sinn Fein, insisted that European neighbors should also benefit from UK purchases, and that extra vaccinations go to Ireland.

When asked Sky News if they wanted to turn England’s excesses to the Republic of Ireland given the slow release of vaccines in the European Union, she said Britain should do so with a spirit of generosity and solidarity.

If the UK has an oversupply and at some point has the ability to share with Ireland, of course, the project here is vaccinating people, she replied.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham urged the UK to supply higher domestic doses to areas with low life expectancy to protect the most vulnerable.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham (Jacob King / PA)

The former health minister said he did not want to revise the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations (JCVI) Priority List, but said that other regions of the country need more than others.

What I’m saying is that life expectancy varies widely across the UK. There are places 10 years behind the highest area. So basically, in that area, people in their 60s are at the same level of health as people in their 70s in other areas, Labor politician Sophie Ridge said.

Also, areas with the lowest life expectancy tend to be more of those who work in major jobs, essential retail stores and supermarkets, drive buses or drive taxis. danger.

I’m not saying that it completely diverges from the age-set phased (approach) set by JCVI, but it is that it provides more vaccines to areas with the lowest life expectancy and allows greater flexibility to call people. early.

