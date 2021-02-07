Chinese users flock to American Clubhouse chat app, eluding censors





BEIJING / HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Clubhouse private social audio app is attracting masses of new users from mainland China, where the US app remains uncensored by authorities despite flourishing discussions over rights, national identity and d ‘other sensitive subjects.

Western social media apps, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, are banned in China, where the local internet is strictly censored to remove content that could undermine the ruling Communist Party.

The Clubhouse app, which launched in early 2020, saw explosive growth in user numbers earlier this month after Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev held a surprise chat about the platform.

Its chat rooms are only accessible through invitations from current members, and as of Sunday, invitations to the platform were selling for between 50 and 400 yuan ($ 7.73 – $ 69.59) on Chinese e-commerce sites. popular.

Reuters directly observed several Chinese-language club conversations where thousands of users listened to extensive audio chats covering topics such as Xinjiang detention camps, Taiwan independence and Hong Kong’s national security law. .

Chinese cyber authorities have become increasingly stringent in recent years, expanding the scope of banned apps, media and social media sites in the country.

Although Clubhouse remains uncensored, it is only available on iOS devices and is not available in the local Apple App Store, two major obstacles to its widespread use in China.

Mainland Chinese users can access the app by changing the location of their app store.

It’s unclear why the app remains unblocked in China, although some foreign social sites with small Chinese followers manage to operate under the censors’ radar, including 8kun, a central hub for QAnon followers.

In a club discussion centered on Hong Kong politics, activists, reporters and artists discussed former U.S. President Trump and his base of support in the former colony.

Another popular Chinese-language club on the site on Saturday involved a rare open exchange between netizens in mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong over heightened political tensions in the region.

The discussion became a hot topic on China’s Twitter-like social media site Weibo on Saturday.

I don’t know how long this environment can last, one user said in a popular Weibo post that has been liked over 65,000 times. But I will definitely remember that moment in Internet history.

($ 1 = 6.4664 Chinese renminbi yuan)

Reporting by Cate Cadell and Pei Li, additional reporting by Jessie Pang in Hong Kong; Edited by Kim Coghill

