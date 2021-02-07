How The Queens Agreement Raises Questions About British Democracy | Queen





The Queen does not intervene in parliamentary affairs. It is the cornerstone of Britain’s constitutional monarchy system. Or at least it will.

The Guardians question this underlying assumption by inviting the monarchs to pre-provision and approve the bill through an investigation into the secret powers of the Queens consent.

Investigations found evidence that she used mysterious procedures for decades to lobby the government to change draft laws to conceal her personal property from the public.

The exact source of the Queens consent is unclear. Regarding the piracy law, there is evidence that first came into force in 1728 when King George II gave Congress the power to discuss the suppression of piracy legislation.

We don’t know. Dr Adam Tucker, a Constitutional Senior Lecturer at the University of Liverpool, said it was not a modern development, one of three experts who presented evidence to a congressional committee reviewing consent mechanisms in 2014.

In the current incarnation, the procedure applies to two categories of law. The first are those that affect the basic powers of the state known as royal prerogatives, such as the ability to declare war or conduct diplomacy. Officially, such powers are granted to the character of the monarch, but in reality it is exercised by the government.

The second category of law asking for consent is the law affecting the crown’s income, assets, or interests, referring primarily to the holding of historical land known as the Crown Estate, Queens Estate, Principality of Lancaster, and Prince Charles Estate. Principality of Cornwall.

According to current guidance from government attorneys, this also includes privately owned properties of the Windsor family such as Sandringham or Balmoral, as well as private investments in Queens.

If a government attorney advises that consent is required, the minister handling the bill will send a letter to the Queens personal secretary explaining how the law will affect her and formally requesting approval. Sometimes ministers said it was their modest duty to ask for consent to the bill, according to Whitehall documents.

A copy of the draft bill is enclosed with the request, which is also sent to Farrer & Co, Queens private attorneys who review and advise the draft bill. At least two weeks are given for the royal family and their lawyers to scrutinize the draft law.

How the Queens Consent Process Works. Figure: Guardian Design

Buckingham Palace claims that the role of the monarch is purely formal. According to the declassified files, sometimes the royal palace complained that the queen did not have enough time to respond, or that the government handled the proceedings too accidentally.

In 1983, then the prime minister’s aide, Robin Butler, warned that the procedure was not formal, as the provisions of such legislation should be frequently referred to the Queen’s attorney for legal advice in the royal palace.

Similar provisions for the Prince of Wales exist for laws that could affect his private property, the Principality of Cornwall.

If consent is withheld, Congress is effectively blocked from completing an investigation into the law. Parliamentary guidelines state that if the consent of the queen or prince makes no sense (if necessary) you cannot ask questions about the third reading of the bill.

Why should sovereigns even have the theoretical ability to strangle legislation early in legislation? Rodney Brazier, Constitution Professor

Some constitutionalists previously had doubts about maintaining anachronism such as the Queens consent in the 21st century.

Tucker said: It includes those who reflect the content and content of the law. Queens lawyers are given time to advise the queen on the content of the bill.

He contrasted with the mechanism of royal consent, where the queen officially approved the law at the end of the legislative process. There is a real contrast between how serious and real the two processes are.

Tucker and two other constitutional scholars told a parliamentary committee in 2014 that the process had little or no democratic legitimacy.

Robert Blackburn, a constitutional professor at Kings College London, warned of the inherent dangers misled by a king or prince of Wales who held a strong moral view on the subject of the bill to which the royal consent procedure applies. She has the right to impose his opinion on matters.

Buckingham Palace claims that the queen’s role in approving the law is purely formal. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

Rodney Brazier, professor of constitution at the University of Manchester, wrote that monarchs have a unique right to approve the proposed law among the British. Why should the sovereign and Duke of Cornwall have such an advantage, and why should the sovereign even have the theoretical ability to strangle legislation in the early days? He said.

Neither the government nor the Buckingham Palace regularly releases information that discloses what the monarchs have made when requesting approval of the draft bill.

Previous attempts to understand even the basic functions of the opaque procedure have been aggressively rejected. One scholar who requested government guidance on how to apply consent in 2011 filed a legal action for two years before it was released.

Six years ago, a congressional committee recommended several changes to increase transparency, but little was done.

Buckingham Palace said the queens’ consent was once denied on the advice of ministers. Whether or not the queen’s consent is required will be decided by Congress on matters that will affect the interests of the crown, including the king’s personal property and personal interests, independent of the royal family, the palace spokesman said.

