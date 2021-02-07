Now is the time to reform the UK’s dysfunctional tax system





On March 3, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will present the budget. I have no idea what he will say. But what he has to say is clear.

In the aftermath of Covid-19 and Brexit, it is too early to detail the financial adjustments that will eventually be needed. The economy is too uncertain for the future and will continue to need strong financial support. Sunak must show that he understands this. But what he has to do is prepare the grounds for the upcoming tax increase and the accompanying tax reform.

A key example of the Office for Budget Responsibility in November of last year was a 20 percentage point increase in net public debt to gross domestic product between 2019-20 and 2023-24. Along with Brexit, the epidemic will also permanently reduce real GDP compared to previous expectations. So, in the end, you need a big financial adjustment.

Public debt is increasing in the long run, primarily due to an aging population. While spending restraints may contribute to adjustments, it is politically unimaginable that they will contribute as much as they did after the 2008 financial crisis. Therefore, the ratio of government income to GDP needs to be high. The prime minister must say so regardless of the party’s resistance. That is his duty. It is also not the end of the world. Many countries have higher rates of tax receipts to GDP than in the UK and have higher real income per capita. Among these are Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.

The UK’s tax system is so messy that reforms make sense anyway. However, it is more urgent to increase the tax burden. It’s time to consider what you’re taxing, what you’re taxing and how you’re taxed.

“Who is the tax?” The biggest problem is the centralization of the taxation power, especially the fiscal autonomy of local governments. Along with property tax reform, change is needed.

Under “What should I tax?” is a simple hierarchy of taxes “bad” and rent, and wealth, expenses and income. The obvious priority under “bad” taxation is an increase in environmental taxes, especially on carbon dioxide emissions. When it comes to rent, there are many possibilities, including taxation and supernatural gains on the value of the land. The “taxation method” has the principles of neutrality, simplicity and equity that today’s messy systems violate.

There are several important areas of reform to consider here.

According to a recent report by the Institute of Finance, “There is a large, unjust and problematic bias towards employment and labor income, which is favorable for business ownership and capital income.” Tax treatment on investment returns is a mess. Incentives vary by asset type, financial source and legal structure, and can range from large subsidies to large fines. There is also a strong incentive to expand the “performance economy” by converting employees to self-employed. This is a bad policy.

Corporate taxes today also have a devastating bias on investment and borrowing. More fundamentally, it’s difficult these days to design a viable system based on a company that charges taxes. Some argue that it is better to tax the company that sells it instead. Cash flow destination taxes are more difficult to avoid and will make it easier to raise more money.

Now there is more and more active discussion on busi. But if you don’t go there now, the British inheritance tax is an unfair lottery that burdens the heirs of the middle and upper middle classes, but not the inheritance tax for the rich. It is fairer and more effective to tax large lifetime receipts.

Then there are parliamentary taxes and business tax rates that make up the remnants of the older and more rational property tax system. The Fairer Share Declaration provides a powerful attack on City Council taxes. It should be reformed along with business tax rates and stamp duty, and should be incorporated into property tax systems that encourage less unjust and more efficient use of new developments and developed urban lands.

You need to see much more. But the important point is clear. The UK must strategically consider its fiscal priorities and tax system. This has been important for a long time. Essential due to the impact of Brexit and Covid-19. In order for Su Nak to become more than just another forgotten prime minister, he must explain the long-term realities of the UK’s financial position. He should also review opportunities for radical fiscal reform to reduce economic distortion of today’s systems and raise more funds. Now, above all, it’s time to start.

