US can no longer be sole mediator between Israel and Palestine, says Palestinian prime minister





In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh welcomed the decision of the International Criminal Court authorizing an investigation into possible war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinian factions. He urged the chief prosecutor of the courts to quickly open an official investigation, noting that it would be an important step towards international recognition of Palestine as a state.

Speaking to FRANCE 24 just days after the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled it had jurisdiction over the Palestinian territories, paving the way for a criminal investigation into possible war crimes or atrocities committed by both sides, Shtayyeh stressed that Israel was the main aggressor.

He also expressed confidence, following his initial contacts with the Biden administration, that the United States would soon reopen the Palestinian diplomatic office in Washington as well as an American consulate in East Jerusalem and resume aid to the Palestinians.

Shtayyeh admitted, however, that the new US administration was not very likely to overturn the Trump administration’s decision to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. That is why, Shtayyeh argued, a true peace process could not be negotiated solely by the United States and wider international involvement was needed to achieve a two-state solution. Such an effort, he noted, should include regional actors such as Jordan and Egypt, as well as Europe, Russia and China.

He regretted recent decisions by several Arab countries to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel, stressing that this had brought nothing to the Palestinians and urging the Arab powers to unite again behind the Palestinian cause.

Finally, Shtayyeh said he was convinced that Palestinian legislative and presidential elections would indeed take place in the coming months, adding that he believed such elections would pave the way for a true reconciliation between the main Palestinian rivals, Fatah and the Hamas.

