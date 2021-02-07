The Guardian’s View of British Art Policy: Seeking Big Ideas | Editorial | Opinion





The most eye-catching of the measures proposed by the Irish Cultural Restoration Task Force, established in November last year, was the three-year pilot of Universal Basic Income (UBI) for Artists. Green Party Culture Minister Catherine Martin is providing enthusiastic awareness of the idea and seeking interparty support for the plan. The concept is that self-employed artists and creative workers should be able to earn 325 (285) per week and earn money on top of that without losing their existing support.

In mature consideration, such measures may not be exactly right for the UK country. But that’s a side issue. The point is that the Irish government is taking art seriously not just as an institution, a crown jewel, but as a highly skilled and professional people in order to use the phrase Oliver Dowdens, British cultural secretary. They are nurtured and supported for the values ​​they bring to the reputation and well-being of the country as a whole.

UBI argues that its sponsors will minimize technology losses and encourage growth as quickly as possible in the economic sector, particularly hit hard by the epidemic. In some ways, the closest cousin measure in British policy terms would be the conservative invention of the early 1980s, the corporate allowance scheme. It was generally aimed at helping create new businesses, but it had an unintended effect supporting several UK creative businesses and artists, including Creation Records, Soul II Soul, and Tracey Emin. Irish UBI pilots are at least part of the imaginative and daring thinking, something that Westminster and Whitehall completely lack.

The feeling of lack of a wise government interest in the arts, and the lack of a voice to come up with important ideas within or around the government is reinforced by nightmares awaiting preparation for the tour after Brexit for artists, especially musicians. The work permits, Carnets and bureaucratic blizzards in designated ports, which must be negotiated by musicians hoping to export British culture to their closest neighbors, are already indifferent to the government and are considered absolute discouragement by the already endangered sector. To the problem. It only shows you how you can pull it further when you need to show the artist’s support.

But the truth is that British artists are full of energy and ideas. Last summer was ablaze with inspiring thoughts on how creators formed working groups and strengthened and renewed the art sector. (At least one of them, the Tasglu Llawrydd Cymru/Wales Freelance Task Force, has offered artists a universal basic income.) Britain owns a hastily convened cultural renewal task force despite its grand title. They were making bold, long-term policy recommendations, but lack of adequate membership to do so. But someone should. Rather than simply focusing on how to reopen the place, the government should draw openly to the ideas put forth by creators who will make their own recovery. There is no time to waste.

