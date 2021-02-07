Grenfell cladding and insulation supplier faces UK inquiry





The company that made the cladding and insulation used in Grenfell Tower will be asked to see where it is responsible for the fire that killed 72 people this week.

The London Tower Block’s 2017 fire and subsequent investigations raised serious doubts about the safety of high-rise buildings, the companies that built and wore them, and the regulatory regime they operate.

Mortgage lenders fear the risk of financing the purchase of a potentially unsafe apartment, putting 11 million people in the UK trapped in unsellable properties.

Meanwhile, there is a fierce debate in Westminster and in the construction industry as to who will pay the cost of repairing potentially unsafe buildings.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with community secretary Robert Jenrick this week to wrap up the details of a new multibillion-pound funding package to be announced next week.

Last week, one of the UK’s largest homebuilders asked a developer to pay a levy to cover the cost, which, according to some experts, can reach up to £15 billion.

David Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Barratt Developments said, “We believe that homebuilders and the broader industry have a shared responsibility to be part of the solution.

Meanwhile, some Tory lawmakers have expressed concern that Treasury aid could take the form of a loan (corresponding to a second mortgage) that the lessor must repay.

Grenfell investigations will resume on Monday and halted on December 9 due to Covid-19, with two of the world’s largest cladding and insulation manufacturers set to be investigated.

This week we’ll hear inquiries from employees at Arconic, an American cladding manufacturer, who sold aluminum composite panels used for Grenfell through Irish giant insulation Kingspan and a French subsidiary. Similar ACM panels are being removed from tall buildings across the UK in an effort to improve towers at risk.

Next week, we will be dedicated to the evidence of Claude Schmidt, president of Arconic’s French branch. Despite leading the company that supplied the panel that was identified as a major cause of the fire spread, Schmidt has so far not attended the investigation, citing a mysterious French law prohibiting disclosure to foreign courts.

Workers remove exterior cladding panels from the facade of Braithwaite House in London after the Grenfell Tower disaster in July 2017.

Many of Schmidt’s former colleagues will not be present, including Claude Wehrle, a former member of Arconic’s technical team, who appeared in Schmidt’s 2009 email to investigate the potential risks of ACM cladding.

Edward Daffarn, a survivor of the fire, welcomed Schmidt’s presence, but added that he was disappointed that the company did not show more “regrets or repentance,” saying “we must all come”.

Resumption of the investigation will increase pressure on the company. In early November, the investigation heard allegations that Kingspan had abused the fire safety testing regime and handed over the product as a safe one. Since then, the company’s stock has fallen by 30%.

Kingspan’s representative who participated in the investigation, Geraint Webb, offered a “complete apology” for what he described as “a flaw” in the company’s testing procedures. However, he said, “The flaw did not affect the safety of the cladding system incorporating the K15. [the Kingspan product used on Grenfell]”.

From the standpoint of Arconic Witnesses, “there could be a similar revelation about the company that worked with Kingspan,” said Ritu Saha, spokesman for the campaign group UK Cladding Action Group.

“But the question is, what does it lead to? It’s been over three and a half years old and none of these companies have ever been punished. . . 72 people died, and no one was prosecuted years later.”

“We are always fully cooperating with authorities and investigations,” Arconic said.

