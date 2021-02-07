Chief of the US Treasury: It would take years for the US economy to recover without an aid deal | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that it would take years to get the coronavirus-ravaged economy back on track if Congress fails to enact a 1.9-fold relief package trillion dollars from President Joe Bidens, dismissing Republicans’ claims he’s too big.

Yellen told CNN that with the passage of the relief deal, the economy could return to what is considered full employment in the world’s largest economy by 2022, with an unemployment rate of 4% compared to the 6.3% rate in January.

There is enormous suffering in the country, she said, with nearly 10 million jobs lost in the coronavirus pandemic and 4 million workers reportedly giving up looking for new work. The government reported on Friday that the United States added just 49,000 jobs in January.

Biden pushes for quick passage of relief bill as jobs report shows weak growth

President urges Congress to ‘do something big’ to stimulate the economy

Both houses of Congress, each tightly controlled by the Bidens Democratic Party, voted last week for budget rules that, if necessary, would allow Democrats to pass the new spending on the party’s online votes in the Senate and the House of Representatives without any support from Republican lawmakers.

Biden told reporters on Friday, I told Republicans and Democrats, it’s my preference, to work together.

But if I have to choose between getting help right now for the Americans who are suffering so badly and getting bogged down in a long negotiation or compromising on a crisis-level bill, it’s an easy choice. , said the president. I will help Americans who are suffering now.

Based on the country’s slow recovery from the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, Biden said, “One thing we’ve learned is, you know, we can’t do too much here. We can do too little. We can do too little and spit.

Top White House advisers hope to pass the Biden proposal by the first week of March, before the March 15 deadline, when the national government’s current additional payments of $ 300 per week to unemployed workers on top of benefits. less generous state funds should expire. Biden wants to increase additional federal payments to $ 400 per week through September.

A group of 10 Republican senators met with Biden at the White House last week, pushing to keep the payments at $ 300 a week, but ending them in June.

FILE – US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with a group of Republican senators to discuss federal coronavirus aid legislation inside the White House Oval Office on February 1, 2021.

Biden also plans to send checks for $ 1,400 to millions of adult Americans, but Yellen said the exact details of the income level at which payments would be cut had not yet been determined.

Republicans opposed to the Bidens relief plan point to an opinion piece published in the Washington Post last week by former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, a Democrat, suggesting that the size of the Bidens relief deal could trigger inflationary pressures of a kind we haven’t seen in a generation.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, in an interview with CNN, said the United States is not facing a collapsing economy.

He said it was too early to take another big measure of coronavirus relief.

The ink is barely dry on the latest bill, Toomey said, referring to a $ 900 billion package that then-President Donald Trump approved in late December.

Toomey said that while Biden has made big speeches about (political) unity, he rules from the far left.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos