British coronavirus strains doubling every 10 days in the US, study results





The mutant coronavirus strain, first identified in the UK, remains at low levels in the US, but is doubling roughly every 10 days, according to a study published by researchers on Sunday.

The study reinforced the modeling done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and last month predicted that more contagious strains could become the dominant strain in the United States by March.

The United States still has time to take steps to slow down the new virus strain, but they warn that without “resolute and immediate public health action” the strain “will have devastating consequences for the mortality and morbidity of Corona 19.” America in a few months. “

The study was published on pre-print server medRxiv, funded by the CDC, the National Institutes of Health, and the Canadian Institutes of Health, and has not yet been peer reviewed.

The new coronavirus strain, also known as B.1.1.7, spread rapidly across the UK and became the dominant strain in the country, which was hit hardest in Europe.

Health officials say the existing vaccine is likely to work against the new strain, but the efficacy may be somewhat reduced.

This study found that there is a “relatively low” amount of B.1.1.7. Now in the United States, given the rapid spread, “it is almost certain that it will be the dominant lineage of SARS-CoV-2 by March 2021.”

Studies show that this new strain accounted for 3.6% of coronavirus cases in the United States during the last week of January.

Researchers point out that tracking the spread of strains across the country is complicated because there is no national genomics surveillance program like that found in the UK, Denmark and other countries.

They have “relatively solid” estimates in California and Florida, but writes that data outside of those states is limited.

The growth rate of the virus diverged from two states to B.1.1.7. It seems to spread somewhat slowly in California. The study authors wrote that this strain doubles every 12.2 days in California, 9.1 days in Florida, and 9.8 days nationwide.

This study supports the conclusion that the new strain is already spreading through “significant community propagation”.

The authors suggest that the virus entered the United States through overseas travel, and spread through domestic travel, with millions of Americans traveling across the country through the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year holidays over the fall and winter.

The authors also found that the strains are growing somewhat slower than in European countries. This fact requires further investigation, but may be the result of scarcity of current data or other factors, including “competition with other more deliverable strains”. There is.

Other worrisome coronavirus strains have been found in South Africa and elsewhere.

Researchers have warned that their findings “strengthen demand” for strong surveillance for possible new coronavirus strains in the United States.

“Since US laboratories are only sequencing a subset of SARS-CoV-2 samples, the actual sequence diversity of SARS-CoV-2 in this country is still unknown,” they wrote.

“The more established surveillance programs in other countries have provided important warnings about strains of concern that could affect the United States, and B.1.1.7 represents only one strain showing exponential growth capacity.” They added.

“Along with continuing international scientific collaboration and public data sharing, we will only accurately identify new strains that emerged during COVID-19 through consistent and unbiased sequencing of a scale that encompasses all geographic and demographic populations, including those who are often underrepresented You will be able to evaluate and follow. The epidemic,” the researchers wrote.

