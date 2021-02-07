US Senate to suspend Trump impeachment trial at Sabbath weekend





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US Senate will suspend the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump from Friday night to Saturday night this week to honor a request by a Trump lawyer who observes the Jewish Sabbath, a spokesperson said on Sunday word of Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

We respect their request and will of course respond to it, Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.

Trump’s attorney David Schoen sent a letter to Schumer and other senior senators on Tuesday asking that the impeachment process be suspended during the Sabbath, which runs from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.

The one-day delay raises questions about how long it will take to complete the trial, which is expected to begin in the Senate on Tuesday. The Senate is currently not supposed to sit during the week of February 15.

While Democrats and Republicans have said they hope to resolve the impeachment trial quickly, President Joe Biden is simultaneously trying to gain the approval of his Senate candidates and push through a $ 1.9 economic relief package. trillion dollars against the coronavirus in Congress.

Discussions about the structure of the trial are ongoing, Goodman said on Sunday.

Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be indicted twice when the House of Representatives on Jan. 13 approved a charge he had instigated an insurgency in a violent rampage on Capitol Hill a week earlier.

Trump’s lawyers and most Republican senators have challenged the constitutionality of the trial. They said the Senate did not have the power to hear the case because Trump had left office and could not be removed.

A two-thirds majority of the 100 Senate members are expected to back the charge of condemning Trump, meaning 17 Republicans are expected to join the 50 Democrats in backing him.

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Lisa Shumaker

